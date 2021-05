The collegiate esports season has now come to a close, and it has been another campaign filled with success for the New York Tech Cybears. The team took home their first silverware in the fall when they won the 2020 East Coast Conference (ECC) Overwatch Championship, and the winning did not stop there. This spring, the team added the Super Smash Bros title and the Rocket League championship to the trophy cabinet, and they were runner-up in League of Legends and took third place in the FIFA competition.