newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Details You Might Have Missed In Olivia Rodrigo's 'Deja Vu'

By Lillian Gao
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Flaunting that driver's license she ascertained in January's tearjerker of a no. 1 hit, "Drivers License," Olivia Rodrigo opens the music video for her sophomore single, "Deja Vu," with a decidedly happier visual. Eating ice cream and driving along a sunny seascape, Rodrigo brings a cheeky sense of humor while still depicting the unpleasant thought of seeing one's ex with someone else. "Strawberry ice cream in Malibu / Don't act like we didn't do that s**t, too / You're tradin' jackets like we used to do / Yeah, everything is all reused," the song's harmonizing crescendo belts (via Genius).

www.nickiswift.com
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
13K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Dan Nigro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deja Vu#Drivers License#Star#Song#Rodrigo Fans#Glee#Humor#Love#Music Video#Uptown Girl#Malibu#Emotions#Rumors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicgmanetwork.com

Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift have met at the BRIT Awards!

Olivia Rodrigo was finally able to meet her idol, Taylor Swift, at the 2021 BRIT Awards ceremony held in London, England on Tuesday. Olivia, the hit singer behind the song "drivers license," has been a long time and big fan of the award-winning and record-breaking "folklore" singer. To mark the...
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

All of Pop Music Is Olivia Rodrigo's Playground

Olivia Rodrigo could have been designed in a laboratory as the perfect teen pop star — except the best part is how gloriously, messily, authentically human she is. She’s a whole new pop-queen paradigm, ripping up the old playbook and starting again. She seemingly blew in out of nowhere to hit Number One with her instant-classic debut single, “Drivers License.” It’s one of the all-time great debuts — yet somehow the sequels, “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U,” are even better? And the first of those sequels is about taunting her ex about how they used to bond over listening to Billy Joel? Who had his last hit 10 years before Olivia Rodrigo was born?
Musicriffmagazine.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Olivia Rodrigo packs a ‘Sour’ punch on debut LP

For those who spent their elementary and middle school days reading teen magazine covers detailing the high-profile breakups of Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas or Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron, the career arc of Olivia Rodrigo the last couple years of stardom feels all too familiar. After her breakthrough on Disney+ show “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” she had a real-life relationship with costar Joshua Bassett that inspired debut single “drivers license.” Drama ensued. After months of headlines, her debut album, Sour, about the less-than-ideal feelings of late teenhood, has finally arrived.
Temecula, CAGossip Cop

Olivia Rodrigo’s Parents: How Her Mother And Father Have Supported Her Career

Hot off her performance at the Brit Awards, Olivia Rodrigo is ready to ditch her Disney kid reputation and take her place as a certified pop star. But the “Drivers License” singer couldn’t have reached these heights without a solid support system. Curious to know who Olivia Rodrigo’s parents are? We’ve got you covered. Get the details on the mom and dad who raised the 18-year-old entertainer, and hear what Rodrigo has to say about their influence on her career.
RetailPosted by
Teen Vogue

Olivia Rodrigo's Latest Outfit Is a Look

All products featured on Teen Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Olivia Rodrigo is about to have her big moment on the SNL stage, and she's dressing for the occasion in a spring green 'fit we can't wait to replicate.
Behind Viral VideosElite Daily

TikTokers Are Going Glam For Olivia Rodrigo's "Good 4 U" Challenge

Olivia Rodrigo continues to deliver bop after bop and, as a result, TikTok challenge after TikTok challenge. Her third single, “good 4 u,” from her upcoming debut album, Sour, is no different. The pop-punk banger dropped on Friday, May 14, along with an amazing new music video, and TikTokers were quick to make the song go viral on the video-sharing app. With Olivia Rodrigo's "good 4 u" TikTok challenge, you can partake in the angsty fun for yourself by getting glammed up at home.
Celebritieseminetra.com

Do you want to call Joshua Bassett? – Hollywood Life

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album is here, and fans especially have one song- “Betrayal” -“Nudge” to the rumored love triangle between Olivia, Joshua Bassett and Sabrina Carpenter, who gave birth to a “driver’s license”. I’m sure it is. A few months later Olivia Rodrigo After delivering the first monster hit in...
MusicJanesville Gazette

Olivia Rodrigo does not miss. All these ‘Sour’ reviews are here to prove it

Olivia Rodrigo got her driver’s license at 17 and hasn’t taken her foot off the accelerator since. In the whirlwind months following the record-shattering release of her viral debut track, “Drivers License,” the Disney actor-turned-global pop phenom has put out two more expectation-defying singles, performed live at the Brit Awards and been the subject of a Rege-Jean Page-starring “Saturday Night Live” sketch before appearing on the long-running sketch comedy series as one of its youngest musical guests of all time.
MusicA.V. Club

Olivia Rodrigo’s SOUR is so much more than a breakup album

When Olivia Rodrigo’s “Driver’s License” was released in January, it instantly became a massive hit. Rodrigo was the first non-American Idol female artist to have her initial single debut atop the Billboard charts since Lauryn Hill, over 20 years ago. Many who latched on to the track didn’t know they were listening to a TV actor who’d been steadily working for the better part of a decade, much less that she was the star of Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The song’s immense success signaled that, in this new era, Disney artists don’t need to follow the same formula as the Radio Disney superstars who broke through a decade ago. Rodrigo is foregoing the cheesy singles and music videos; she even says “fucking.”
Celebritiesetalk.ca

Olivia Rodrigo fans are still taking the (rumoured) Joshua Bassett breakup personally after ‘Sour’ drop

Olivia Rodrigo is having an incredible 2021. Not only did her breakout series, Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, get a second season, her "drivers license" debut single (about teen heartbreak and broken dreams) shot her to fame. She's since inspired and performed on Saturday Night Live, slayed at the Brit Awards, and now, her debut album Sour has just dropped.
MoviesPosted by
People

Joshua Bassett Says He's 'Not Trying to Live Up to Zac Efron' in HSMTMTS Season 2 Performance

Joshua Bassett and his High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costars had some big shoes to fill when the spinoff premiered in 2019. But the actor, 20, isn't worried about living up to the original cast in season 2 of the Disney+ series, which features his performance of "Bet on It," originated by Zac Efron in High School Musical 2. "I was a little bit intimidated that I was going to not do it justice," Bassett told Entertainment Weekly ahead of Friday's season 2 premiere.
InternetPosted by
TheThings

Twitter Trolls Joshua Bassett After Listening To Olivia Rodrigo's 'SOUR'

Olivia Rodrigo has just released her debut album SOUR, a candid, deliciously bitter record containing fiery tracks following in the footsteps of her single drivers license. One song, particularly, seems to have caught the singer’s fans’ attention. In the gut-wrenching ballad traitor, Rodrigo sings of an ex-partner who lied to her and quickly went off to date someone else after a painful break-up.
Beauty & FashionLaredo Morning Times

Olivia Rodrigo Is a Revelatory New Pop Voice on 'Sour.' Deal With It

In the first few seconds of her debut album, Sour, Olivia Rodrigo declares, “I want it to be, like, messy!” That shouldn’t be too difficult for a pop star who emerged seemingly out of nowhere in January, a Disney actress whose hit “Drivers License” ignited widespread interest in a love triangle between her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars. Rodrigo belted extremely relatable, heart-wrenching lines about doing something you were supposed to do with your partner but are now doing alone — and it gave us a glimpse of her songwriting potential. It’s only May, but “Drivers License” is already the song of the year. We’ve given Rodrigo the keys. We’re just lucky to be along for the ride.
MusicVulture

Watch Olivia Rodrigo’s Stripped-Down ‘Enough for You’ Video

When a music video’s filmed in black-and-white, you know it’s serious. When it’s filmed in black-and-white and it consists of a solo artist sitting on a stool playing an acoustic guitar? Honey, you’re about to have your heart shattered by someone baring their soul. So we don’t have to warn you that Olivia Rodrigo’s new live music video for her song “enough for you,” from her new album Sour, is powerful, to say the least. Without any additional production and just some simple guitar-picking, Rodrigo’s songwriting is front and center in this performance. For better or for worse, the emotional journey writ plain on Rodrigo’s face through the video will remind you of every breakup you’ve ever had. But you probably already could have guessed that, from the black-and-white.