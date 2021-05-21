newsbreak-logo
May 21st Designated as Hodag Day by Governor Tony Evers

By Liz Holbrook
95.5 FM WIFC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRHINELANDER, WI (WSAU) –A proclamation has declared a new statewide day of recognition. Governor Tony Evers announced the 1st official day in a video message on Friday, “Today we’re excited to celebrate the first Hodag Heratige Festival and the first ever official Hodag Day in Wisconsin,”. He says the Hodag...

wifc.com
