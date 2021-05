Here is the time line of events based on published reports and information previously released by authorities. 5:41 p.m. to 6:40 p.m.: Miller is in a common area known as “the clubhouse,” at her apartment complex on Revolutionary Way in Hopkinton with friends. The friends leave and four other teens arrive at the clubhouse; a fifth remained outside. Miller got into a physical altercation with two of the teens — one boy and one girl.