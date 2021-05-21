2021 PBT Awards: All-Rookie

Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 115-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Little Caesars Arena. ZESTY BEEF STEW – Isaiah Stewart’s rookie year has had a lot of wow moments, but maybe never so many packed into one half as Thursday’s first against Dallas – and that despite the fact Stewart, a 42 percent 3-point shooter entering the game, missed all three of his attempts from the arc. He made up for that in the second half, hitting two late triples, each to give the Pistons a lead. Stewart finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Stewart got to halftime with 12 points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 15 minutes. In one sequence, Stewart scored on one end over Dallas 7-footer Willie Cauley-Stein and then blocked 7-foot-4 Kristaps Porzingis at the rim on the other. Stewart was mainly responsible for the Pistons hanging with Dallas. On a night they were missing Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Cory Joseph, Wayne Ellington, Dennis Smith Jr. and Rodney McGruder – Dallas was without Luke Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith – the Mavericks, fighting to stay out of the Western Conference’s play-in round, took a six-point halftime lead and stretched it to 10 in the third quarter. But the Pistons came back to take the lead with 10 minutes left on a Frank Jackson (20 points) 3-pointer and went ahead by a point when Stewart – who also blocked a shot by 7-foot-5 ex-Piston Boban Marjanovic – tripled with 3:46 to play. Ex-Michigan star Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 42 points, going 10 of 10 at the foul line, which included six straight when he was fouled in the final few minutes on consecutive possessions while attempting 3-pointers. He then drained a triple with 1:05 to play – his sixth of the game in 10 attempts – to give Dallas a 109-105 lead. Hardaway scored 17 in the fourth quarter.