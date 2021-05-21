2021 PBT Awards: All-Rookie

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 107-94 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. FIGHT TO THE FINISH – It wasn’t so much that the Pistons didn’t have enough bodies – though they were perilously close to that with eight players injured or otherwise unavailable – as the ones they had were put in unaccustomed roles. The Pistons battled to the finish, the trademark of their season, but absent so many key players – for the first time, the veterans were held out for a second consecutive game – they needed scoring from players not generally relied upon to shoulder major offensive roles. Jerami Grant and his 22-plus points a game were among the missing elements, leaving Josh Jackson and his 13.6 points a game as the leading scorer in the lineup. And Jackson – perhaps because it was easy for Charlotte to swing its focus to him without Grant to command attention – had a quiet night, not scoring until midway through the third quarter and finishing with five points. The Pistons fell 21 points behind midway through the third quarter, rallied to within three with nine minutes to play but allowed a 13-0 Charlotte run at that point. Frank Jackson scored a season-high 25 off the bench and Saddiq Bey added 22 for the Pistons. The Hornets, who went into the game in the No. 8 spot in the East by a game over Indiana, got back two players who’d been out for several weeks with injuries, rookie LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk. Rookie Killian Hayes had a strong finish to the game and wound up with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. That makes eight straight games with at least five assists for Hayes, the first Pistons rookie with such a streak since Joe Dumars in 1985-86. Hayes, Dumars and Isiah Thomas are the only rookies in Pistons histories with such streaks.