2021 PBT Awards: All-Rookie

By Dan Feldman
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTyrese Haliburton (Kings) Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) Immanuel Quickley (Knicks) Facundo Campazzo (Nuggets) Payton Pritchard (Celtics) The top four spots on this list were clear to me — LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, and Immanuel Quickley — but it was splitting hairs between Jae’Sean Tate and Isaiah Stewart Stewart for the final spot on the first team. Both were deserving, but I went with Stewart because he impacted Detroit a little more.

NBAawesemo.com

NBA DFS Picks: Building Blocks for Thursday, April 29th | Stephen Curry

Tonight should be a wild one, with four of the six games boasting 230-plus projected totals and one above 240 points — and you can find all of the best betting odds and lines using Awesemo’s OddsShopper tool. There is no shortage of NBA DFS picks to choose with all the injuries and “resting” going on, so let’s highlight some of the key decision points for DraftKings, FanDuel and Yahoo lineups. Detroit and Dallas are squaring off while missing several key players. Plus, tonight Brooklyn and Indiana are in a similar situation with that lofty 243 projected point total. Let’s see what else we can uncover.
NBANBC Sports

Rookie Report, Volume 19

We're now well into the stretch run, which is a big deal with regard to both the NBA and fantasy playoffs. The challenge of cobbling together daily lineups has gotten a bit tougher this season, as the condensed schedule has impacted the way in which teams handle their rotations. Injuries and rest, which are always a concern, appear to be of even greater impact this season. This week's edition of the Rookie Report begins in San Antonio, where an injury to one of the Spurs' star guards freed up a spot in the starting lineup.
NBACBS Sports

Pistons' Isaiah Stewart: Set for another start

Stewart will start Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports. Stewart will make his eighth start of the season with Mason Plumlee getting another night off to rest. The rookie has posted double-digit rebounds in each of his last four starts.
NBArotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Basketball Picks (4/29/21): NBA DFS Lineups

Happy Thursday, RotoBallers! Another day, another chance to win some DFS contests. There are six games scheduled in the Association tonight, and some good ones at that. Each game involves at least one team with playoff implications on the line and will only up the stakes as most teams enter their final 10 games of the 2020-21 campaign.
NBAwtvbam.com

Despite big game from rookie Stewart, Pistons fall at home to Mavericks

DETROIT, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Rookie Isaiah Stewart had a big game, but the Detroit Pistons couldn’t capitalize and lost to the Dallas Mavericks 115-105 last night. Stewart led Detroit with 20 points and 10 rebounds. The Pistons tip-off against the Hornets in Charlotte tomorrow.
NBAHastings Tribune

Doncic-less Mavericks pull away in final minutes to beat Pistons 115-105

DETROIT — One of these days, Luka Doncic will play in Detroit. Maybe by that time, the Pistons will have their own Luka-like talent to lean on. Doncic sat out with an injury Thursday, but the result still worked out favorably for both franchises. The 115-105 Dallas victory helped keep...
NBACBS Sports

Hornets hope to make up ground vs. Pistons

The Charlotte Hornets welcome the Detroit Pistons on Saturday looking to improve their postseason position at the regular season's home stretch. With 10 games to go, Charlotte (30-32) sits at eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Hornets have lost ground, losing seven of their last 10 and closing out the month of April at 6-10 after a 120-111 loss Wednesday in Boston.
NBARotowire

Yahoo DFS Basketball: Thursday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series. Thursday brings a limited six-game slate for us to ponder on Yahoo. We could be looking at a few blowout situations, which further throws a wrench into filling out our lineups. As things currently stand, here are some players to consider targeting, as well as a few to potentially avoid.
NBADetroit News

Ex-UM stars Tim Hardaway Jr., Trey Burke lead Mavericks past Pistons

Detroit — One of these days, Luka Doncic will play in Detroit. Maybe by that time, the Pistons will have their own Luka-like talent to lean on. Doncic sat out with an injury Thursday, but the result still worked out favorably for both franchises. The 115-105 Dallas victory helped keep...
NBANBA

Kia Rookie Ladder: Pistons' young core getting chance to shine

Nobody’s tossing around “Fab Five” to describe the collection of raw newcomers on the Detroit Pistons’ roster. That nickname was taken 30 years ago, becoming famous in the state of Michigan by one of the most memorable collections of young talent in college basketball history. Still, the Pistons are trying...
NBApickinsplinters.com

Stewart helps Pistons beat Grizzles

Making the 12th start of his career, Isaiah Stewart (McQuaid Jesuit) collected 15 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks to help lift the Detroit Pistons over the the Memphis Grizzles Thursday night. He made 6-of-14 shots from the field and left the game 3-of-3 from the charity stripe. One of...
NBAawesemo.com

The Deep Dive: NBA DFS Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel | Monday, 5/03

This is Awesemo’s primary in-depth NBA DFS article, and it will be free this season. The goal of this article isn’t just to give you a few plays to plug into your lineup, but to dig a little bit deeper into why projections may (or may not) like certain players. Hopefully, after reading this article, you’ll have a better feel for the slate as a whole. Combining the context from this article with the raw data that is available in Awesemo’s Boom/Bust tool, Projections and Ownership Projections should allow you to build strong lineups and make optimal NBA DFS picks for any type of contest on DraftKings and FanDuel.
NBAfantasypros.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Strategy Advice: Saturday (5/1)

Time is winding down in the regular season for the NBA, but that isn’t stopping us degenerates from playing NBA DFS. With it being weekend basketball, weird things are certain to happen on Saturday, with players likely being rested or ruled out for various reasons. Being able to navigate the...
NBANBA

Mavs overcome big games by Stewart, Bey as Hardaway scores 42 and stars late

Three quick observations from Thursday night’s 115-105 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at Little Caesars Arena. ZESTY BEEF STEW – Isaiah Stewart’s rookie year has had a lot of wow moments, but maybe never so many packed into one half as Thursday’s first against Dallas – and that despite the fact Stewart, a 42 percent 3-point shooter entering the game, missed all three of his attempts from the arc. He made up for that in the second half, hitting two late triples, each to give the Pistons a lead. Stewart finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks and a steal. Stewart got to halftime with 12 points, five rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 15 minutes. In one sequence, Stewart scored on one end over Dallas 7-footer Willie Cauley-Stein and then blocked 7-foot-4 Kristaps Porzingis at the rim on the other. Stewart was mainly responsible for the Pistons hanging with Dallas. On a night they were missing Jerami Grant, Mason Plumlee, Cory Joseph, Wayne Ellington, Dennis Smith Jr. and Rodney McGruder – Dallas was without Luke Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith – the Mavericks, fighting to stay out of the Western Conference’s play-in round, took a six-point halftime lead and stretched it to 10 in the third quarter. But the Pistons came back to take the lead with 10 minutes left on a Frank Jackson (20 points) 3-pointer and went ahead by a point when Stewart – who also blocked a shot by 7-foot-5 ex-Piston Boban Marjanovic – tripled with 3:46 to play. Ex-Michigan star Tim Hardaway Jr. led Dallas with 42 points, going 10 of 10 at the foul line, which included six straight when he was fouled in the final few minutes on consecutive possessions while attempting 3-pointers. He then drained a triple with 1:05 to play – his sixth of the game in 10 attempts – to give Dallas a 109-105 lead. Hardaway scored 17 in the fourth quarter.
NBANBA

Pistons battle, but too much punch missing to keep up with Hornets

Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 107-94 loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. FIGHT TO THE FINISH – It wasn’t so much that the Pistons didn’t have enough bodies – though they were perilously close to that with eight players injured or otherwise unavailable – as the ones they had were put in unaccustomed roles. The Pistons battled to the finish, the trademark of their season, but absent so many key players – for the first time, the veterans were held out for a second consecutive game – they needed scoring from players not generally relied upon to shoulder major offensive roles. Jerami Grant and his 22-plus points a game were among the missing elements, leaving Josh Jackson and his 13.6 points a game as the leading scorer in the lineup. And Jackson – perhaps because it was easy for Charlotte to swing its focus to him without Grant to command attention – had a quiet night, not scoring until midway through the third quarter and finishing with five points. The Pistons fell 21 points behind midway through the third quarter, rallied to within three with nine minutes to play but allowed a 13-0 Charlotte run at that point. Frank Jackson scored a season-high 25 off the bench and Saddiq Bey added 22 for the Pistons. The Hornets, who went into the game in the No. 8 spot in the East by a game over Indiana, got back two players who’d been out for several weeks with injuries, rookie LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk. Rookie Killian Hayes had a strong finish to the game and wound up with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists. That makes eight straight games with at least five assists for Hayes, the first Pistons rookie with such a streak since Joe Dumars in 1985-86. Hayes, Dumars and Isiah Thomas are the only rookies in Pistons histories with such streaks.
NBADetroit Free Press

Youthful mistakes cost the Detroit Pistons vs. Mavericks, but provide lessons as well

With less than four minutes remaining in Thursday's game, Isaiah Stewart knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Detroit Pistons a 99-98 lead. On the other end of the floor, Stewart fouled Tim Hardaway Jr. on a corner 3-point attempt after the rookie big man recovered from falling out of bounds. Hardaway made all three free throws.
NBANBC Sports

Are Big Box Scores Ahead For Bamba (And Baze)?

Last week, I brought you 18 fantasy hoops takeaways for Week 18. This week, my brain is far too flooded with random NFL Draft thoughts (and mostly, Kyle Pitts highlights) to spawn a new concept, so we’ll run it back with 19 random (and hopefully useful) pieces of information to consider toward the tail end of Week 19.