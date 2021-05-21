newsbreak-logo
Free Bike Racks for Summit County Businesses

KPCW
KPCW
 2 days ago

Summit County Business can give their customers an added convenience this summer. Park City and Summit County will install and maintain a bike rack in a spot near the front door at no cost—that’s right, it’s FREE! Any business located in Summit County is eligible to apply, but supplies are limited and available on a case-by-case basis. Learn more and request a rack at parkcity.org/bikeracks.

