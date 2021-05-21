Preview: Toronto FC look to extend point streak to 3 games against Orlando City SC
TORONTO, Canada—After a slow start to their MLS campaign, Toronto FC have managed to pick up points in consecutive matches for the first time this season heading into Saturday’s match where the Reds will try and make that three straight matches when they “visit’ Orlando City SC. While the Reds are tenants at Exploria Stadium for at least part of this season, Saturday’s match up will officially be a road match for the club.www.chatsports.com