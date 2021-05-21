Shawn Vestal: The shameful and the shameless conspired to produce the shame of Jan. 6

On Thursday night, Rep. Louie Gohmert, the Padishah Emperor of the Crazy People, rose in the largely empty chamber of the House of Representatives to enlighten us as to the state of things in whatever world he is creating in his own head. (There’s plenty of room, god knows.) In doing so, he set out, with his trademark incoherence, the parameters of what will be the conservative Republican strategy going forward when the topic of the January 6 insurrection arises.