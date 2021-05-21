Shawn Vestal: The shameful and the shameless conspired to produce the shame of Jan. 6
If not getting caught is the mark of a good criminal, the reckless Trumpists who stormed the U.S. Capitol were the worst. Take the example of Sandpoint’s Michael Pope, whose brother introduced him by name on a Facebook Live video before they pressed their way inside with the violent mob that left five people dead in their wake: “He flew in from Idaho,” Pope’s brother said, according to federal court records.www.spokesman.com