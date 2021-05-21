newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

USA "Iron Dome" media vaccine proved 99% effective in shielding Israel

By DLi
indybay.org
 5 days ago

Right from the get-go, the first words out of U.S. President Joe Biden--and echoed repeatedly by all U.S. officials and nearly all the mainstream media outlets--were, "Israel has the right to deend itself!" This is in spite of the fact, right from the start, Israel directed massive air strikes(with American munitions!) at civilian targets, even leveling the building that media offices occupied by AP and Al Jazeera.

www.indybay.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel#Al Jazeera#Iron Dome#Un Security Council#Ap#The Un Security Council#Peace#American Munitions#Civilian Targets#Vigorous Calls#Massive Air Strikes#Violence#U S Officials#Demands#Mainstream Media#Themidle East#Media Offices#Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsBirmingham Star

US will remain deeply engaged with Afghanistan govt

Washington DC [US], May 27 (ANI): The United States will remain deeply engaged with the government of Afghanistan and the Afghan people, as US troops depart from the country, the White House said on Wednesday (local time). "National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized that the United States will remain deeply...
Arkansas StateChicot County News

Arkansas involved in Israel's 'Iron Dome' defense

Israel has endured increased terrorism and aggression from Hamas militants in recent days, including rockets fired at Israeli cities that have killed and wounded innocent civilians. This outbreak of violence began in early May and has quickly escalated into a conflict that has captured the attention of the world. Now, a ceasefire is in place and we pray for lasting peace.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Senior Hamas Leader Says on British TV: Israel Has No Right to Exist

Senior Hamas official Mahmoud al-Zahar told Britain’s Sky News on Monday that Hamas is open to talking with U.S. President Joe Biden. “Why not? Mr. Biden, yes, he is supporting Israel, but I think we have a mission as Palestinian people to speak to him frankly,” he told host Mark Stone.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

US to replenish Israel's Iron Dome Air Defense Systems

Washington DC [US], May 21 (ANI): US President Joe Biden on Thursday (local time) announced that Washington will replenish Israel's Iron Dome air defense systems that were depleted during the recent conflict with the Palestinian group in Gaza. Israel has relied heavily on the Iron Dome batteries to intercept thousands...
Foreign PolicyWashington Times

Senate Republicans seek to divert Gaza funding to Israel's Iron Dome

Senate Republicans introduced legislation Friday to redirect U.S. foreign aid from Gaza to Israel‘s Iron Dome, the anti-missile defense system that has destroyed thousands of rockets launched this month toward Jerusalem by Hamas. The Emergency Resupply for Iron Dome Act would authorize the Biden administration to replenish the Iron Dome...
WorldVoice of America

Blinken Pledges US Support to Rebuild Gaza During Jerusalem Visit

JERUSALEM - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underscored Israel’s right to defend itself as he visited Jerusalem on Tuesday as part of an effort to build on a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas that went into effect late last week. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blinken said...
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Defense chief: US pullout from Afghanistan “slightly” ahead

WASHINGTON — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Thursday thatAmerica’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is “slightly” ahead of schedule, but he provided no details. President Joe Biden has ordered a full U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. Austin did not say when it may be complete. Austin said at...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Senate GOP pushes bill to reinforce Israel's 'Iron Dome'

Four Senate Republicans introduced legislation Friday to bolster Israel’s missile defense system known as the "Iron Dome" – a move that counters a Democratic effort to block arms sales to Israel. The deadly 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas has left at least 230 Palestinians dead, over 60 of which...
Congress & CourtsForward

Former Pentagon official behind Iron Dome funding running for Congress

Hundreds of rockets that rained down on Israel in the past few days have been intercepted by the Iron Dome, a defense system credited with saving countless lives. Now one of the Americans most instrumental in making the Iron Dome possible is running for Congress. Eric Lynn, a Jewish Democrat who recently launched his campaign for the Florida district that includes St. Petersburg, said he is heartened to see how effective the system is, and that he’s thankful he was able to help ensure the U.S. funding for it.
Foreign PolicyYNET News

How split is the Democratic party over Israel?

U.S. President Joe Biden is trying to extinguish a fire that threatens to incinerate the bipartisan nature of the American-Israeli relationship in the wake of the latest conflict in Gaza. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. “There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. No shift....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Newsweek

The Biden Administration Must Hold Iran Accountable for Support of Hamas | Opinion

Now that a ceasefire has been achieved between Hamas and Israel, it is important to draw some lessons from the conflict and decide how the next one can be prevented. Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), the two radical organizations that have been firing missiles intermittently at Israel for more than 19 years, are designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations by the U.S. Department of State. They are funded, armed and trained by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Hamas has served as Iran's most important Palestinian partner for over two decades.