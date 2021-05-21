USA "Iron Dome" media vaccine proved 99% effective in shielding Israel

Hundreds of rockets that rained down on Israel in the past few days have been intercepted by the Iron Dome, a defense system credited with saving countless lives. Now one of the Americans most instrumental in making the Iron Dome possible is running for Congress. Eric Lynn, a Jewish Democrat who recently launched his campaign for the Florida district that includes St. Petersburg, said he is heartened to see how effective the system is, and that he’s thankful he was able to help ensure the U.S. funding for it.