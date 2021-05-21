USA "Iron Dome" media vaccine proved 99% effective in shielding Israel
Right from the get-go, the first words out of U.S. President Joe Biden--and echoed repeatedly by all U.S. officials and nearly all the mainstream media outlets--were, "Israel has the right to deend itself!" This is in spite of the fact, right from the start, Israel directed massive air strikes(with American munitions!) at civilian targets, even leveling the building that media offices occupied by AP and Al Jazeera.www.indybay.org