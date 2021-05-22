newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayana Sabatin

This Is What Keeps Holding You Back

Posted by 
Dayana Sabatin
Dayana Sabatin
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ULa2_0a7UGIBN00
Photo by Bich Tran from Pexels

Have you ever just felt like your productivity levels are at an all-time low? And yet, you’re busy with little to no free time?

It’s almost June, and I don’t know how these last few weeks of May have gone by so quickly; I feel unaccomplished, and yet I feel like it’s been one of the busiest months of the year.

From writing to creating Youtube videos to looking for a new place to live to maintaining a clean household to focusing on my health and learning, it’s been a struggle.

I’ve never wished there were two of me, but now I do simply so the other one could get through all the boring and mundane stuff like cleaning and wasting 2+ hours with customer service trying to get a refund.

Customer service reps can be so rude. It’s like they have no soul.

I wrote down all of the things I feel like I do in a day; maybe this will provide me with some clarity as to why I don’t have enough time for anything, I thought to myself.

The list was long, but I did manage to create a system that has been effective the last few days that has guaranteed me a few additional free hours. The problem, I realized was despite being disciplined, I had some negative habits I needed to address.

With that being said, here are five negative habits you might be doing daily (without realizing it) that steal precious time away from you and ultimately destroy your productivity.

You’re working on the first thing that comes to mind — even if it’s non-urgent.

A lot of times, I feel like if I just get the little things out of the way first, then I can devote my full attention to tackling the big and more important things.

For instance, a few days ago, I was charged over $100 for a service I did not want/nor need. That morning, at 6 am, I immediately contacted the service rep, and it turned into a full-blown 2+ hour conversation with no resolution because they refused to help.

While it felt urgent at the moment, I could have waited because I spent my most productive morning hours working on something that could have waited to be fixed later on in the day.

It also completely ruined my mood and took away whatever inspiration I had for the day.

Other days when I don’t have silly people withdrawing random money from my bank account, I often turn to things like cleaning or reading, and while both extremely beneficial, they can be put off.

Make it a priority to start your day by identifying your goals and then the necessary tasks for the day. You can get so much more done if you learn to prioritize and focus on what is most important rather than what is in front of you.

You check your Email/Instagram/YouTube/Twitter/ buy things on Amazon every few minutes.

I know I’m not speaking only to myself when I say you’re sitting in front of your computer typing away getting things done, and suddenly you remember you need to place an Amazon order; otherwise, the world will end.

Alternatively, you’re working away and then stop whatever you’re doing because you need to catch yourself up on what’s going on in the world of social media.

A few months ago, I noticed I woke up every morning to Instagram; I changed that immediately, telling myself that there was no reason for my sleepy eyes to see selfies first thing in the morning.

However, then email became a problem. I’d open up that Gmail app as if someone was literally sitting on the other end waiting and tapping their fingers for a response.

Email is and should only be used as a tool to help your work; it should not be the first thing you wake up to, nor should it be a distraction from the work you’re doing. The same goes for social media. Don’t let them control you and your world.

They’re a means of communication that doesn’t need to be addressed every few minutes of the day. Turn off email alerts and updates. Limit checking your email and social apps to only a few times each day.

I highly recommend only allowing social media on a break or at the end of the day so you can focus on getting things done.

You don’t follow a schedule.

At the start of every week, you know you have x, y and z you need to accomplish, and you keep that in the back of your head as you go throughout your normal day-to-day life.

However, you don’t have a plan. You do things last minute, or you try to do 7+ things on Tuesday when you could spread them out better and give yourself more time.

I get it; not everybody likes to adhere to a schedule or have a planner, but at the end of the day, doesn’t seeing what you need to accomplish daily make life a little bit easier? And if so, why wouldn’t you do that for yourself?

In the month of May, I was pretty disorganized, filming, editing, writing on X day when I could have spread it out throughout the week resulting in a better and much more productive work system, and it truly set me back.

I told myself, you don’t need a schedule; you know what you’re doing, but at the end of the night, I was racing to complete deadlines and things that should have been done first thing in the morning.

As Stephen Covey says,

“The key is not to prioritize what’s on your schedule, but to schedule your priorities.”

At the start of each day, write down three things you absolutely need to complete. Three things — it’s simple, clean, and to the point. If you get those three things done, then move on to whatever other tasks you have for the week.

You don’t leave your desk.

When I worked in corporate, I had a bad habit of sitting at my desk for 8 hours without leaving. If I don’t leave my post, the time will go by faster, and I’ll get way more done, I told myself.

I would eat lunch at my desk in the hopes of my boss seeing me and thinking, wow, what a hard worker.

This thinking stuck with me when I started working for myself too. Prior to getting a desk, I would sit on the couch for hours — writing, editing, researching, or doing whatever it was that I thought necessary.

I was so strict with myself, thinking that a walk might somehow ruin my productivity and prevent me from becoming successful.

It’s unhealthy and only harming you in the long run. You need to give yourself a break; you need to move your body, give your eyes some relief, do some stretching, go to the gym, get a change of scenery.

Listen to a podcast that inspires you, do something with yourself other than slaving away at your workstation.

In a survey, nearly 90% of North American employees claim that taking lunch breaks helps them feel refreshed and ready to get back to work; it also increases productivity, releases stress, and improves mental well-being.

Take a break. Schedule some solid work hours at the start of the day, and then give yourself some time to get some food in you and some movement.

You’re waiting for the perfect moment.

There are days I wake up on fire and ready to go; those days are seldom. There are also days where I wake up, make my coffee, sit down and ponder life.

I’m waiting for the perfect moment to begin.

You could probably spend the rest of your life waiting for the perfect moment to start your side-hustle, plan out your dream vacation, do that major closet cleanout you told yourself you’d do three years ago.

You probably have several things right now coming to mind that you told yourself you’d do last week, but you never did them. Not because you didn’t have the time, but because it wasn’t the right time, or you didn’t feel like it, or you didn’t think it would turn out the way you wanted.

If the world ended tomorrow, wouldn’t you rather have started writing the book or chased your dream job or bought those tickets to Bali rather than not have done anything at all?

Wouldn’t you rather feel that burst of excitement from trying something you’ve always wanted to do despite uncertainty, rather than go to bed frustrated that you let another day go by without giving it a real go?

Your perfect moment is right now — today. Stop waiting for a better one to come along and instead, start working towards your dreams. The big, small, professional, and personal.

You’ll be proud of yourself for doing it, and your productivity will soar because the slightest bit of progress is the fuel you need to keep going.

These are 5 things you can start working on today to increase your motivation and productivity levels.

I know they sound simple, it’s because they are. We get so caught up in trying to add more things into our lives to be better and feel better but sometimes it’s elimination and addressing our daily habits that work the best in the end.

Try them one by one, or all if you can, and watch how much your mood shifts.

Dayana Sabatin

Dayana Sabatin

Santa Monica, CA
251
Followers
109
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

Freelance writer sharing thoughts on self-improvement, productivity, and success.

 https://dsabatin.medium.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Covey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Break Time#Bed Time#Pexels#Gmail#Burst#Lunch Breaks#Silly People#Cleaning#Free Time#Wow#Mundane Stuff#Major Closet Cleanout#Things#Soul#Photo#Customer Service Reps#Random Money#Creating Youtube Videos#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Instagram
Related
HealthVice

What to Do if You’re Barely Keeping It Together Right Now

The World Health Organization announced it would start classifying “burnout” as an official malady in May 2019, referring to it as an “occupational phenomenon.” Now, everyone is burned out. We’re all burned out! Even amid the crises of the past year and beyond, the churn of capitalism takes no breaks. Societal burnout has gotten so bad that the New York Times reports that some burned-out workers are quitting their jobs (though not necessarily in search of “adventure” and good vibes, as the headline suggests, but because of unrelenting demands at work).
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

What Would You Do?

A middle-aged man returns home from a business trip a day early, concerned that his wife may be having an affair. He’s riding in a taxi at about 2:00 in the morning back towards his house, when he explains his situation to the taxi driver. It’s after midnight. While en...
Posted by
Dayana Sabatin

This Is How You Can Live In The Present Moment

Too often, we let the beautiful moments of life slip away because of how noisy our minds are. Or worst, how busy our lives are. We’re wired to think 24/7, use our phones without even thinking, get into our Gmail accounts the second we open our eyes in the morning. The list is endless, really.
Posted by
Dayana Sabatin

5 Quick And Effective Ways To Save Yourself Time Every Day

Do you feel like you don’t have time to do anything nowadays? Including work, your favorite hobbies, sometimes even making dinner?. I’ve been reckless with my time management lately. Spending too much time surfing through social media, and not enough time doing what I love most; investing in myself and living life to the fullest.
Posted by
Dayana Sabatin

3 Things You Can Do When You Feel Like Everyone Else Is Doing Better Than You

I’m somebody who likes to categorize everything in life. For example, if you take a look at my pantry, you’ll see the pasta, rice, and such on the bottom shelf. In the middle, you’ll see granola and various healthy snacks. Accessible — but I do have to stand on my tiptoes to reach for anything. Top shelf? “Naughty” snacks. My favorite dark chocolate-covered pretzels hide there, with my salt and vinegar potato chips. I have to climb the counter to reach those.
Hobbieshometownsource.com

What are you fishing for?

As many Minnesotans ventured out on the lakes this past weekend for fishing opener, I am reminded of how Jesus helped his soon to be disciples catch a tremendous amount of fish after being skunked the night before. They had to simply cast their nets on the other side. There...
Charlotte, NCWCNC

Simple exercises to keep you moving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It seems as if there is never enough time to work out and take care of yourself, but certified Yoga instructor, Kara Mconaghy with Yoga4elite Athletes, says you can do some simple exercises to keep the body in good health. Kara says, "There are a few key things to remember. "Motion is Lotion” and “Movement is Medicine.” Exercising and stretching will make you feel better and you will have less injury and pain. Also you’re going to get more vitality back into your life.
ShoppingPosted by
Apartment Therapy

6 Easy Ways to Stop Your Habit of Shopping When You Get Bored, According to AT Readers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you’ve ever felt a sudden urge to shop for… well, just about anything, you’re in good company. Maybe you want to find a dress you don’t necessarily need — because you have plenty of dresses already in your closet, and you know this! — or you’re browsing e-retailers between meetings as a way to kill time. Whatever the reason, impulse buying is increasingly common in a world filled with credit cards and Instagram ads. It might not be fun to ignore that urge, but reining in the habit can help you stick to a budget and save money for purchases you’ll need to make down the line.
FacebookGrazia

What Kind Of Millennial Are You?

You like to think you’re Gen Z (born after 1997), but at 26, you’re not. You’re a millennial. A young one. But you’re part of the club (those of us born between 1981 and 1996) nonetheless. Facebook? Your uncle uses it to post problematic memes – which you always challenge...
AstronomyPosted by
StyleCaster

4 Crystals To Help You Embrace Gemini Season’s Curious Energy

Congratulations, it’s Gemini season! Geminis are chatty little birds, the kind of people who can never make up their minds—not only because they’re indecisive, but because they really just want to do it all! From May 20 to June 21 in particular, Geminis stay thriving, so let’s talk about the best crystals for Geminis that you can gift your Gem friends (or yourself!).
HealthThrive Global

How to Fight the Feeling that You are Not Enough

Once I was at a fancy party at a Dallas mansion with a lot of important people. I went up to the host to thank him for his hospitality. I smiled, stuck out my hand and the host’s friend said “Qualify yourself. Tell him why he should talk to you.” Instantly my brain broke into two routes. The primary and more powerful voice got to work on the assignment … what are the accolades that I can show to charm and convince this person that I’m deserving of his time. But the other part of me was shocked. A test to say thank you? That was stunning. Thankfully, that part of me won. I said “thank you for hosting” and left.
Relationship Advicemediafeed.org

Fun & creative side hustles you can do as a couple

It’s common advice that if you find a job doing what you love, it won’t feel like work. But what about if you love spending time with your partner? Maybe you should consider supporting each other in a joint business venture. Of course, working a side gig together won’t be...
Society101 WIXX

Weirdest Thing You Caught Your Roommate Doing Was. . . . . . ?

Anyone who’s lived with a stranger knows that word is fitting . . . people really are strange. So what’s the weirdest thing you’ve ever caught a roommate doing? Here are some of the funniest answers we’ve seen . . . 1. Someone found their roommate lying on the kitchen...
WorkoutsThrive Global

“What are you running toward?”

It was the middle of a busy work week, and I was overdue for a workout. But I was tired, not feeling my best, battling spring allergies, and doubtful that I’d get much out of any workout. I nevertheless donned my COVID mask and (begrudgingly) headed down to our apartment...
HealthJames Michael Sama

7 Mindsets To Break The Negative Patterns Holding You Back

Many of us hold ourselves back with negative beliefs about ourselves or our abilities. Here’s how to overcome them. How many people do you think are capable of more than they’re currently doing? Odds are, the first person who came to mind reading that was yourself. It’s okay, everyone feels...
DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

This Is How You Should Really Be Holding a Glass Bottle

Listen—the sun’s shining, the heat’s coming down and we’re all looking to have a marvelous time poolside! Whether we’ve packed a picnic for somewhere far from home, or we’ve got the entire stock of our kitchen just inside the patio doors, the end goal is the same. Delicious food, great company and ice-cold drinks!
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

5 Lessons I Learned After Moving In With My Partner 1 Month Into Dating

I never thought I would be someone who moves in with her partner without first getting married. I wasn’t raised that way, it never appealed to me, and I had personal reasons as to why I didn’t want to do it. Other things came to mind too when I thought about it, for instance: What if they’re not as clean as I am? What if they can’t handle me on a daily basis? What if I can’t handle them on a daily basis?