What to know about ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games’ high-stakes antitrust suit against Apple

ktbb.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- CEO Tim Cook took the witness stand Friday as the high-stakes legal showdown between Apple and Epic Games, makers of the wildly-popular "Fortnite," heats up. It marked the first time Cook testified in federal court as the company's chief executive, likely signaling the gravity of the lawsuit that accuses Apple of illegally wielding monopoly power over its App Store. The tech giant's alleged dominance over its App Store has also faced scrutiny from lawmakers.

