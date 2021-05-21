What to know about ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games’ high-stakes antitrust suit against Apple

Carriers often offer some pretty cool perks to get you to stick with them. Of course, with the smartphone market in the U.S. depending heavily on carriers and carrier support (something that has both pros and many cons), these carriers need these perks to stand out from the tight competition. Often, these perks come in the form of discounts on either smartphones or cell plans, but Verizon has an interesting one now, at least if you’re a smartphone gamer. Now, Verizon users can enjoy a free Google Play Pass subscription for getting free games (and perks on games) on the Google Play Store.