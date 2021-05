Fairview, Corbett lead way in inoculating against COVID-19 in East Multnomah CountyEast Multnomah County is slowly getting vaccinated as more and more people receive their doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. As a whole, Multnomah County is one of the leaders in Oregon when it comes to receiving vaccines. Across the entire county, 5,590 people per 10,000 population have received the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday morning, May 21, 463,764 people were fully vaccinated, about 56% of the county population. That rate is among the highest in the state alongside Benton, Lincoln, Washington and Hood River counties....