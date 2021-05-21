Latin America And Caribbean Surpass Million Covid-19 Deaths

Terrorism in Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean: A Comparative Analysis. Editors: José de Arimatéia da Cruz, Michael Hall, and Sabella O. Abidde. In the 1970s and 1980s, while terrorism was common in Europe, the US was largely isolated from these attacks—except perhaps against its national interests, buildings, and citizens within the US. But within a decade, there was the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center in New York; the extrajudicial act that maimed dozens of people during the 1996 Summer Olympics; and the 1995 bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City by Timothy McVeigh. However, it was the September 11, 2001, heinous acts that focused the US on the insidiousness of terrorism. The African continent was like that in the sense that except for low-intensity conflicts, ethnic and religious conflicts, resource conflicts, and national wars, the continent was, for the most part, unmindful to classical terrorism.