MMO Business Roundup: Valorant esports, South Korean politics, Netmarble, Nexon, and EVE Echoes
Welcome back to another quick roundup of MMO and MMO-adjacent industry news!. Valorant: It's been an ugly week in esports, as Riot Games suspended esports pro Jay "sinatraa" Won for the next half a year for what it characterized as his refusal to fully cooperate with the company's investigation into his alleged sexual assault and abuse of a former girlfriend. Won's team, Valorant's Sentinels, is working its own investigation, so he was already suspended from participating on the team.