MMO Business Roundup: Valorant esports, South Korean politics, Netmarble, Nexon, and EVE Echoes

It’s about that time of year again for the most exciting show in the video game industry. E3 is right around the corner, but given the state of the world over the last year, things are being handled a little differently in 2021. E3 is usually an in-person event held in Downtown Los Angeles, but this year’s show will be kept entirely digitally for the first time with a new app/online portal that will give you additional benefits over watching the show somewhere else. While you are free to watch any of E3’s content on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, or Twitter, you will need to register on their website to have access to the app and online portal. Here is how you can register for E3 2021.