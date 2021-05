Jon Pardi goes beachside for his fun and flirty "Tequila Little Time" video. The summer-friendly clip sees the country star playing the role of bartender at the Flora-Bama Yacht Club in Orange Beach, Fla., when a distraught young woman walks in, asking to hang up flyers advertising her lost dog, Cowboy. Pardi tries to bring a smile to her face by dancing around the bar as he shakes up her cocktail and lends an ear to the heartsick woman, who is unaware that Cowboy is running around the beach as they speak, bringing joy to each person he meets — from a real cowboy sitting on the dock to a group of friends playing a round of beach volleyball.