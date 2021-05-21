newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Kevin Iso on Bringing Authenticity to Brooklyn Life in ‘Flatbush Misdemeanors’

By Scott Fishman, TV Insider
Posted by 
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Comedian Kevin Iso has been grinding it out in the unforgiving world of entertainment for years. You may have spotted him recently on Comedy Central doing stand-up or in Hulu’s short-lived drama, High Fidelity. He’s also a writer on the upcoming HBO series That Damn Michael Che. In many ways,...

www.ontownmedia.com
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Che
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Standup Comedy#Comedy Series#Indie#Film Series#Drama Series#Entertainment Series#Flatbush Misdemeanors#Comedy Central#Hbo#Showtime#Instagram#Comedian Kevin Iso#Part Comedy#Gentrification#Creativity#Spirit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

‘Turner & Hooch,’ ‘Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail’ & More Comedies on Our Radar

The laughs just keep on coming with plenty of new comedies on the horizon. Before FX’s riotous TV adaptation of the 2014 vampire comedy movie What We Do in the Shadows, there was this New Zealand spinoff mockumentary, making its U.S. debut with the movie’s cop characters (Mike Minogue and Karen O’Leary) tackling all sorts of spooky cases. Sunday, July 11, 9/8c, The CW.
Brooklyn, NYDelaware County Daily Times

Julianna Margulies' frightening moment

Julianna Margulies had a "frightening moment" when she was asked to go to Steven Seagal's hotel room. The 54-year-old actress recalls being asked by a casting director to run a scene with the 'Under Siege' actor in his hotel room as Seagal was thrilled by Julianna's audition. She said: "It...
Brooklyn, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Ari Lennox playing 2021 BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival kickoff show

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival recently confirmed its July return to Prospect Park, and now they've announced their first show of the 2021 season. In a more typical year their kickoff show would happen in early June, but this year it's Saturday, July 31. Dreamville R&B singer Ari Lennox headlines, and Brooklyn Afro-funk artist KAMAUU and New York singer Nesta open.
New York City, NYComicBook

Army of the Dead: Zack Snyder To Surprise Fans At First Screenings

With a few days left before Army of the Dead premieres globally on Netflix, the new film from Zack Snyder is currently playing in US theaters in a bigger run than any other original from the streamer. The filmmaker took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that anyone watching the film later today at the Paris Theater in New York City will get the chance to see the film with him as he and his wife/producing partner Deborah Snyder will be in attendance to intro the film. "Tonight’s 7:00pm show of #ArmyOfTheDead at the Paris Theater in NYC is sold out," Snyder tweeted. "But you can still buy tickets for the 10:05pm. Debbie and I will be there to introduce the show. See you there!"
Brooklyn, NYbkmag.com

Celebrate Brooklyn! announces its in-person return this July

Celebrate Brooklyn! is back. The beloved summer concert series will return to Prospect Park’s bandshell beginning in July, after its 2020 run of shows had been taken virtual due to the pandemic. R&B singer-songwriter Ari Lennox will headline the season’s kick-off on July 31. Brooklyn-based rapper Kamauu and Queens-based R&B...
Brooklyn, NYtheknockturnal.com

VITAL Brooklyn Takes Climbing To The Next Level

If you’re like me, there is only so much of a treadmill I can enjoy when I want to work out. The same old routine of just running in place can get tiring and monotonous. And recently, we just discovered a fun alternative to working out and that is rock climbing and bouldering. All around the U.S. more and more rock climbing and bouldering gyms have popped up, to what can almost be described as a “Bouldering Boom.” People have slowly begun to discover the fun of bouldering and rock climbing, taking advantage of the full body workout it provides but also giving people the excitement of solving tons of different paths and puzzles all to reach to the top. Luckily, VITALBrooklyn brings rock climbing and bouldering to Brooklyn and is the first East Coast location following the successful launches in California and Washington. Founded by David Sacher and Nam Phan, VITAL Brooklyn is a gorgeous new gym that sprawls over 45,000 square feet. The space is primarily dedicated to rock climbing and bouldering but also features a gym with all the equipment you possibly need as well as a variety of classes like yoga, spin, and Bouldering 101. And the cherry on top for VITAL Brooklyn is that this gym is open 24/7, which means you can get your climbing fix at any point of the day no matter what.
Brooklyn, NYrew-online.com

Newmark brokers Times Square lease for Brooklyn Delicatessen

Newmark announced a 4,960 s/f lease for Fireman Hospitality Group’s Brooklyn Delicatessen restaurant at the Paramount Building in Times Square. The fast-casual concept will be located at 1501 Broadway. The new Brooklyn Delicatessen location marks their second spot in the city and will be on the 43rd Street side of the property. The first location is at 57th Street and 7th Ave.
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

Time Out Market New York is reopening on May 27

New York, we’ve missed you. Thankfully, we’ll be reunited soon. Just in time for summer, to be exact! We’re thrilled to officially announce that Time Out Market New York is reopening on Thursday, May 27, right before Memorial Day Weekend. Along with our opening date, we’re also excited to share...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Forbes

Brooklyn Proves Resilient During Pandemic Recovery

Founder and CEO of The Raisner Group (formerly Proteus Capital Management), a private real estate investment firm in New York City. New York City has suffered deeply from Covid-19. Its economy was destroyed, people fled in droves and the population registered over 30,000 deaths. Nevertheless, the Big Apple is beginning to make a strong comeback: A large share of its population is now vaccinated, businesses have reopened, new businesses have made their debut and inhabitants are returning, mostly from Florida. Lured by the lowered rent prices and the spring excitement, there is a wave of "new" New Yorkers moving to the city.
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
DFW Community News

Brooklyn’s Room Refresh

When you’re an interior designer, you should not be surprised when your children ask for a room refresh for Christmas. At least they come by it honestly! I know my mom can attest to the fact that I was constantly wanting to change things up in my room when I was a kid. Maybe this is a sign that my girls might actually want to go into design – This mommy can only hope! So, we’re switching things up a bit, and I’ve let the girls lead the direction of their design decisions.
Hudson, NYTimes Union

Using 'Brooklyn' to sell Hudson Valley homes, towns

The “next Brooklyn” has been used as a selling point for parts of Hudson Valley showing signs of hipster influence for longer than you’d think. From urban escapees with down payment dreams to real estate brokers, anyone who sets foot in the Hudson Valley seems to be chomping at the bit to secure their spot in what’ll be the next big town in the region.