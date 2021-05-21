newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Battle Bards Episode 193: Tribal jams

By Justin Olivetti
massivelyop.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStrike up a drum, flourish a flute, and howl to the moon — it’s time to get funky with some tribal jams! In this episode of the Battle Bards, the intrepid crew enjoy a wide range of chanty, drummy, and peppy tracks from MMORPGs. Battle Bards is the world’s first,...

massivelyop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exploring Music#World Music#Worship Music#Google Play Music#The Battle Bards#Mmorpgs#Mop#Tunein#Pocket Casts#Conan#Super Burnout#Black And White#Necrobarista Outro#Twitter#Iheartradio#Fair#The Black Hand#Follow Battle Bards#Tribal Jams#Tribal Downtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
iTunes
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
Related
Houston, TXhoustonpublicmedia.org

I SEE U, Episode 1: An American Battle Feel

I SEE U’s premiere episode welcomes Oscar-winning filmmaker, Kevin Willmott, Duke University researcher, Dr. Adriene Lentz Smith and film producer, Brandy Byers. We’ll reveal unexplored takeaways from a film Willmott directed and released in 2020 called, “THE 24th.” The movie takes place in 1917, where soldiers from the Army’s all-Black 24th Infantry Regiment become involved in a deadly riot in Houston. Throughout the course of the film, soldiers kept putting each other down and calling each other names. Guests talk candidly about the notion of colorism within the Black community and why so many African-Americans tend to discriminate and criticize each other. The episode will also grapple with why some White Americans tend to avoid discussions dealing with racism and prefer to look ahead and not dwell into the past.
ComicsDestructoid

Resident Evil Village puppets meet a special guest in their latest episode

Last week saw Capcom release the newest episode of "Let's Play in Bio Village", the infectiously creepy-cute puppet show starring the villains of Resident Evil Village. This episode is particularly special, as it features a guest appearance from another member of the horror sequel's Rogues' Gallery. The episode begins with...
TV Serieslaughingplace.com

Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 61: The Battle for Endor with Kyle Burbank

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #61: The Battle for Endor with Kyle Burbank. May 12th, 2021 (intro recorded May 10th, movie discussion recorded April 5th) Listen. Topics. Host Mike Celestino invites fellow LaughingPlace.com contributor Kyle Burbank to answer the five Star Wars questions, and...
MusicantiMUSIC

Northlane Share First Song From Unplugged EP

Sydney rockers Northlane are streaming a new acoustic version of their song "Rift". The track comes from their forthcoming "2D" EP, which is set for release on May 21st. The EP will feature the band unplugging for new acoustic versions of 5 of their tracks. Marcus Bridge had this to say, "Recording an acoustic EP is something that we've wanted to do for quite some time and felt right with the personal nature of the songs from 'Alien'.
Movieswrir.org

War/horror movie score “Shadow In The Cloud” and music by AREA-715 and ODDKO!!!

METAL BOX” presents score from 2021 war/horror film “SHADOW IN THE CLOUD”composed by Mahuia Bridgman-Cooper…plus showcasing Joe Slotter’s Industrial music project called AREA-715 based out of Cadott, WI., with music from his newest album “The Bruised And The Baptized” coming out this Friday May 14th!!! Also new single ” Predator And The Prey” by Industrial metal band ODDOK based out of L.A.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D: Five Bard Spells That’ll Strike A Chord

Has the magic gone out of your Bard? Here are five spells to remind everyone in your party why Bards are the best. Bards can be one of the best classes in D&D, they have it all. They can fight, they are good at skills, and they can cast spells. Now in a lot of ways, the other classes can outshine them–Bards aren’t as good at fighting as Fighters or Barbarians, and they only have one spell that does Fire damage. But, their spellcasting can be surprisingly devastating with the right mindset. Sorcerers might blast their foes with fire, and clerics might heal their allies, but Bards find ways to turn their allies into weapons. Here are five spells that every Bard should consider for their list.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Devolver Digital Announces Phantom Abyss for PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Team WIBY have announced a massive asynchronous multiplayer game, Phantom Abyss, for PC. It will launch for Steam and streaming using the GeForce NOW in June. Phantom Abyss will expand over time with new chambers, traps, whips, zones, and additional gameplay features. View a trailer...
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Jordan Battles With His Powers in Superman and Lois Episode 1.07 Promo

Jordan Battles With His Powers in Superman and Lois Episode 1.07 Promo. The CW released a brand new promo for the upcoming seventh episode of Superman and Lois. The show has finally returned after going on hiatus for a couple of months. But now, DC’s power couple is finally back in Smallville, where dealing with everyday life is more complicated than expected. And that goes not only for the parents but also for their children, Jonathan and Jordan. The latter, in particular, has been struggling with his Kryptonian powers since the first time he demonstrated to have them. While his father is doing his best in teaching the son how to deal with them, there is still a long way ahead of them. Now, it appears that Jordan has discovered that he also posses super hearing powers, and they drive him crazy.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Demeo

When I first got into VR, I had a list of game types I’d like to see in VR. An MMORPG, like the upcoming Zenith. An open world RPG like the VR port of Skyrim. A rail shooter, which I recently got in Zombieland: Headshot Fever. A flight simulator like Star Wars: Squadrons. And finally, a tabletop simulator. Whether a proper VR adaptation of an existing board game, or a VR port of the actual Tabletop Simulator. Now within each genre, I had expectations of course. But when it came to board games, I’d never even hoped for something like Demeo. Demeo channels classic Warhammer: Quest, with a classic Dungeons & Dragons aesthetic. What really sets it apart is the incredible high quality of well, everything.
Musicworldmusiccentral.org

Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino to Present New Album Meridiana Tonight Via Youtube and Facebook

One of Italy’s finest world music acts, Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino (CGS) will stream the presentation of its new album Meridiana tonight, May 20. The streaming event will be available at 9:00 p.m. (central European Time) through Youtube and Facebook. Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino’s innovative style features a sensational mix of southern Italian musical traditions, trademark vocal harmonies and a distinctive blend of ancient and modern soundscapes.
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Layers Of Fear 2 Switch Review – Nightmares On-The-Go

Layers Of Fear 2 has made its way onto the Nintendo Switch and aims to deliver a great psychological thriller-horror experience on the handheld console. While the game does deliver in some of these aspects, the experience is held back by a few design choices. In Layers Of Fear 2,...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Global Chat: Feasting on Guild Wars 2’s Icebrood Saga

Nerdy Bookahs is pretty dang delighted to come back to a “feast” in Guild Wars 2, thanks to all of the new content in the game after an extended absence. I can relate to this. “One of the good things of returning to an MMO after not having played it...
Video Gamesbeastsofwar.com

Castle Panic By Fireside Games Goes Deluxe On Kickstarter

The days of Castle Panic... Collectively on Games Night training up our defence and honouring the castle's walls to stop incoming attack. If you are as nostalgic about Castle Panic as I am, you will be delighted to know that the Deluxe Edition is up on Kickstarter. Castle Panic Deluxe...
Video GamesGamespot

How To Watch PDXCON Remixed Today Live

While E3 and Summer Game Fest are still a few weeks off, Paradox Interactive's annual showcase, PDXCON Remixed, is happening today, May 21. The event will showcase the next strategy game from Paradox's internal studio, while there will be updates on other games. PDXCON Remixed Stream Start Time. The PDXCON...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best video game music cover artists on YouTube

Finding some of the best video game music is a great accompaniment to your studying or workouts, and these five cover artists have you covered. Music producer and composer Alex Moukala continues to twist and bend our expectations as he brings banger after banger. His recent funky cover of Hades’ soundtrack brings a groovy beat that makes it impossible to sit still. Whenever he releases a new track, he embraces the original video game tune and brings it to the next level. This month, Moukala brought out a chill lo-fi remix of some of Nier Automata’s most notable songs that you could easily study with. He also analyzes popular video game tunes and makes strange takes on them too with a Mario Kart version of Bloodborne’s “Gehrman, the First Hunter” just as an example.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground achievement list revealed

We have just picked up the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Achievement list. There are 42 achievements worth a total of 1,000 Gamerscore, 2 of which are secret (to reveal the details of the secret achievements, please use this link). Name Description Gamerscore. Shyish Tamed Complete 1st Death Encounter...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Destiny 2 Crossplay Beta Begins May 25

It will be limited to select Vanguard Strikes. From May 25 through May 27, Bungie will begin testing crossplay functionality in Destiny 2. ON those dates, the beta will consist of unique Vanguard Strikes. This will be the first step to enabling crossplay across the entire suite of game modes for Destiny 2 players.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Laxidaze is a funky cyberpunk mash-up of Pokémon and Persona

A group of indie developers are fusing elements of Pokémon and Persona into a big cyber-funk extravaganza. It’s called Laxidaze, and it’s caused enough buzz to help the team hit its funding goal on Kickstarter in just two days. The monster-taming action-RPG’s story is set in motion when you quit...
MusicBillboard

Meet Your New Favorite Muslim Female Punk Band in Peacock's 'We Are Lady Parts' Trailer: Exclusive

Now that you've met the bubbly reunited '90s girl group of Girls5eva, Peacock wants to introduce you to your next favorite fictional female band: Lady Parts. The all-female Muslim punk band is at the center of Peacock's We Are Lady Parts, which starts streaming June 3. You can get your first taste of the comedy series in the two-minute trailer below, premiering exclusively on Billboard.