Battle Bards Episode 193: Tribal jams

Jordan Battles With His Powers in Superman and Lois Episode 1.07 Promo. The CW released a brand new promo for the upcoming seventh episode of Superman and Lois. The show has finally returned after going on hiatus for a couple of months. But now, DC’s power couple is finally back in Smallville, where dealing with everyday life is more complicated than expected. And that goes not only for the parents but also for their children, Jonathan and Jordan. The latter, in particular, has been struggling with his Kryptonian powers since the first time he demonstrated to have them. While his father is doing his best in teaching the son how to deal with them, there is still a long way ahead of them. Now, it appears that Jordan has discovered that he also posses super hearing powers, and they drive him crazy.