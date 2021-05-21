newsbreak-logo
Elks Recreation plans to ‘flag’ region from SLO to Buellton for July 4

By Santa Maria Times Staff Report
Santa Maria Times
 2 days ago

With many Fourth of July programs canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Maria Elks Recreation is launching its “You’ve Been Flagged” fundraiser that organizers hope will become an annual event. “Our hopes are to blanket the community with American flags in celebration of Independence Day, while raising funds to...

