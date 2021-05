Globally, governments have enacted far-reaching lockdowns in the hope that we may stop the terrible toll the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused. The global 3.2 million death count is but one tragic measure of our collective suffering. After everything we have endured, the last thing we want to hear is that all we have fought for and sacrificed was in vain. Still, we have an obligation to at least listen to the significant body of thought dedicated to criticizing the lockdown model. Still, while many have challenged whether our public health measures have worked at all, too little has been asked about whether the moral costs have been worth it. We have become so consumed with whether we could impose lockdowns, we have neglected to question whether we should.