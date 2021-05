Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-West Deptford) is unprepared to back raising the mandatory retirement age for judges. “I haven’t really taken a position on it,” he told the New Jersey Globe Wednesday. “There’s two sides to it. If there’s mandatory retirement, then there’s opportunity for other people to move up into the spots. The other argument is what they said with the constitution: 70’s not what 70 was in 1947, so I haven’t really put a lot of weight into it.”