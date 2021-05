The Newnan City Council said no to a proposed apartment complex that would have been located on the Newnan Crossing Bypass near Piedmont Newnan Hospital. The council voted 4-3 at the Tuesday meeting to reject the rezoning of 35.49 acres of land adjacent to the highway to build around 400 “affordable” multi-family housing units, following complaints from members of the community, and following a slight disagreement from members of the Newnan City Council concerning if there was an affordable housing crisis in the city.