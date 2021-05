At Eureka on Friday, visiting Mission-Arlee-Charlo (15-2-1) sent their entire lineup and then some to the plate in the top half of the fifth inning. Leading by double figures with two out, Rheid Crawford put the exclamation point on the contest by smacking a home run. The host Lady Lions (9-7) countered with a home run of their own when Rhianna Hawkins hit a two-run shot in the bottom half of the inning. But the host Lions couldn't close the gap any further.