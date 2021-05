Two new Harry Potter specials are on the way from Warner Bros. which are set to celebrate the magical franchise. Harry Potter might be one of the most famous franchises of all time, but it’s been a while since we last took a trip through the Wizarding World. The second Fantastic Beasts film debuted back in 2018 (and wasn’t exactly well received by fans or critics) and obviously work had stalled on the third film due to the ongoing pandemic. But Warner Bros. is working on celebrating the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in style with two new specials.