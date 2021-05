The most important meet to date is at home for the Washington boys’ golf team today when they host a class 3A sectional at Washington Golf and Country Club. Teams will play two rounds at the nine-hole course and other schools competing are Clear Creek-Amana, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, West Burlington/Notre Dame, and Solon. Head Coach Collin Stark believes his team is dangerous. “There is a little pressure with it being postseason and at home, but I believe we have nothing to lose. No one is really thinking that we as a team can move on, but we have shown that we are capable. We are young and sometimes young teams don’t think as much knowing they will have more opportunities in the future. I think that will help us at sectionals.”