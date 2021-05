The Highland Lakes is hiring, but job seekers are in short supply, according to area business owners. “We’re not seeing anything out there as far as applicants,” said Dustin Wing, who owns three Marble Falls businesses with his stepfather, John Page. “And it’s not just us. If you look around, there are ‘now hiring’ signs all over the place. I don’t know exactly what’s going on, but it’s a problem almost every business is dealing with.”