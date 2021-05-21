Alberta man who claimed he was passenger in deadly 240 km/h crash convicted of dangerous driving, criminal negligence

Donald and Marcia Webb awoke that stormy summer evening to the sound of a man screaming for help. Donald Webb went to the door and found a man covered in blood and bruises, wearing only socks on his feet. He said he had been in a car accident, and that his girlfriend was dead. He repeatedly blamed the woman for what happened, stating over and over that they had been travelling 240 km/h, and that he should not have allowed her to drive a stick shift.