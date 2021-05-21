newsbreak-logo
Cooper restores work-search requirement for unemployed workers

By Nyamekye Daniel
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order Friday to restore the state's work-search requirement for unemployment benefits. Cooper had waived the requirement last year to help workers laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He restored the mandate in March but only for new unemployment claimants. Republicans sent a letter to Cooper on Friday, urging him to fully reinstate the policy in light of staff shortages at North Carolina businesses.

Holbrook, NY
Montpelier, VTTimes-Argus

Unemployment

As the Vermont Department of Labor begins to deny unemployment benefits of people whose job search does not please them, remember some factors. Schools are starting to reopen, but less experienced workers often must work odd hours. With summer coming, and day care cost and availability, some children will be left home alone.
Pennsylvania Statesheltonherald.com

Pennsylvania to resume work-search rule for jobless benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania will resume work search requirements in July for hundreds of thousands of people receiving unemployment compensation, a top Wolf administration official said Monday. Gov. Tom Wolf's acting labor and industry secretary, Jennifer Berrier, told a state House of Representatives committee hearing the requirement will resume...
Economykynt1450.com

SD Unemployment and Jobs Report are Stable

The latest jobs report in South Dakota shows unemployment claims continue to decline, but there is an uptick in first-time claims. The Department of Labor reported 364 initial claims Thursday, an increase of 59 from the previous week. In the early months of the pandemic, first-time unemployment claims rose to...
Maryland StatePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Adds 3,800 Jobs In April; Unemployment Stays At 6.2%: Labor Report

Maryland’s economy added 3,800 jobs in April and the state’s unemployment rate remained at 6.2%, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning. By contrast, Maryland added 13,100 jobs in March. The national unemployment rate is at 6.1%. The unemployment rate does not include those who no longer are […] The post Maryland Adds 3,800 Jobs In April; Unemployment Stays At 6.2%: Labor Report appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
The Fiscal Times

23 States Cutting Off Enhanced Unemployment Benefits Early

Florida is the 23rd state to announce that it is ending the $300 per week boost to unemployment benefits provided by the federal government. The payments will end on June 26, about 10 weeks before the program is set to expire at the federal level, the state said Monday. All...
EconomyThe Suburban Times

Initial and continued claims for regular benefits increased May 9-15

During the the week of May 9 – May 15, there were 19,619 initial regular unemployment claims (up 18.2 percent from the prior week) and 469,098 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 7.6 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

$300 Unemployment Benefit Has ‘Small, But Noticeable’ Effect On Labor Shortage, Fed Paper Finds

A new working paper by two researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco suggests that expanded unemployment benefit payments have not created a strong disincentive for workers to return to jobs. Specifically, they also found that the current $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit, which is available to jobless workers through September 6, has had only a small effect on the job-finding rate. The findings counter the recent argument by Republicans that the $300 supplement is a huge drag on the ability of employers to hire.
EconomyFirst Coast News

Extra $300 federal unemployment benefits will end June 26 for Floridians

The additional $300 in federal funding Floridians have been able to collect for unemployment during the pandemic is coming to an end. The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity announced Monday it will stop participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program on June 26. DEO says the driving force behind...
Income TaxMetro East Sun

State offers tax refunds to 'eligible' unemployed who filed in 2020

Unemployed in Illinois? Some good news awaits. Gov. J. B. Pritzker has confirmed the Illinois Department of Revenue’s plan to begin dispersing tax refunds to taxpayers who filed last year’s individual tax income return before the declaration of federal unemployment tax exemptions. "The Federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021...
Albuquerque, NMABQJournal

Self-employed get job search guidance

If you’re one of the tens of thousands of New Mexicans still receiving unemployment benefits, you likely know the state reinstated its work search requirement for claimants earlier this month. This means claimants must log two “work search activities” – which range from sending in a job application to posting...