Cooper restores work-search requirement for unemployed workers

A new working paper by two researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco suggests that expanded unemployment benefit payments have not created a strong disincentive for workers to return to jobs. Specifically, they also found that the current $300 weekly federal unemployment benefit, which is available to jobless workers through September 6, has had only a small effect on the job-finding rate. The findings counter the recent argument by Republicans that the $300 supplement is a huge drag on the ability of employers to hire.