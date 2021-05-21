newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Weekly Update – May 15 – 21, 2021

By EOC Public Information
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gI8oh_0a7UExrO00

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 SubscribersThis weekly alert provides new and updated information and links to City of Seattle programs and services for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also contains helpful city, county, state and federal resources.

ATTENTION: If you are 12 or older and live or work in Washington state, you can book your first and second doses today at any of the three City of Seattle fixed vaccination sites. (Minors will require authorization from a parent or legal guardian in the registration process.) Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment are also available.

Schedule Your Vaccination!

SEATTLE NEWS

GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, WA STATE DEPARTMENTS, AND KING COUNTY NEWS

NEW OR UPDATED RESOURCES AND SERVICES

For the full list of resources and services, visit www.seattle.gov/mayor/covid-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Information

COVID-19 Vaccines are now available to everyone 12 and older. If you are eligible, you can find the nearest vaccine provider at: https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.

Everyone who lives, works, or attends school in Washington state can now get vaccinated at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle without an appointment.

If you prefer to schedule an appointment for the Lumen Field Event Center and at the Rainier Beach and West Seattle sites, you can use this online form. (Form is in English only.)

Residents can also schedule appointments over the phone for any of the sites by calling the Customer Service Bureau at (206) 684-2489 or (206) 684-CITY, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. In-language assistance is available over the phone.

Learn more at the City of Seattle COVID-19 vaccination page: seattle.gov/vaccine.

City of Seattle Free COVID-19 Testing

The City of Seattle, King County, and UW Medicine are offering free COVID-19 testing for people who live, work, or regularly visit Seattle. Drive-through and walk-up testing are available. You must first register online or over the phone. While testing is free, if you have medical insurance, please bring your insurance card or proof of insurance. Language interpretation is available. To learn more about these sites, please visit the City of Seattle COVID-19 Free Testing page.

City of Seattle Hygiene, Restroom, and Shower Facilities Map

The City of Seattle has conducted an extensive accounting of every City-funded hygiene resource available. Human Services Department’s hygiene map includes all locations that are open and will be updated weekly.

United Way of King County Get Extra Money for Food Program

The United Way of King County has launched a campaign to ensure that everyone who is eligible for Basic Food, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is easily able to apply for this benefit, especially immigrant families who may have been too afraid to apply for it because of the policies of previous federal administration. Also, recent changes in federal policies and state regulations have expanded eligibility and benefit levels for thousands of households across the state, including community and technical college students. To access in-language information and to apply, please visit: uwkc.org/need-help/food-help.

Rent Assistance for Tenants from King County

The King County Rental Assistance Program began accepting applications on May 17, 2021. If you are a tenant who needs help paying rent, click here to learn more about the program and apply.

DONATIONS AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

145
Followers
627
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Coronavirus
State
Washington State
Seattle, WA
Coronavirus
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Seattle, WA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Washington COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Nutrition#Wa State Departments#King County News New#Uw Medicine#Shower Facilities#Basic Food#Seattle Hygiene#Vaccination Sites#Free Covid 19 Testing#Appointments#Walk In Vaccinations#Seattle News Governor#State Regulations#Today#Authorization#Covid 19 Subscribers#Legal Guardian#Medical Insurance#Federal Policies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

National Water Safety Month Tips

Even when the outside temperatures are high, water temperatures in the Seattle area can be cold enough to overwhelm even the strongest swimmer. Sadly, the Seattle Fire Department responds to preventable drownings every year. According to Public Health – Seattle & King County, 16 people King County residents died in preventable drownings in 2018. Many more near drownings go unreported.
InternetPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Internet for All Seattle Update Report

The Seattle Information Technology Department’s Community Technology team presented the Internet for All Seattle Update Report at the May 19 City Council Transportation and Utilities Committee (presentation). The Internet for All (IFA) Update Report follows up on the first Internet for All Seattle Report from September 2020 and summarizes progress on initial strategies to increase access and adoption of affordable and reliable internet service. IFA’s roadmap and action plan strives to close the remaining internet adoption gap.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Valerie Szopa, Internal Communications Advisor

Role: I like to think of my role as one that connects and informs our employees, from managing our (spot)Light profiles series, writing articles for Network newsletter, and coordinating the Monday Message to creating and co-facilitating programs like Get to Know City Light, Value Ambassadors, and our overall One Utility effort. I’m always looking for ways to best serve our employees with the information and resources they need to do their job effectively (like our meeting toolkit) while providing opportunities to engage with one another.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

As Seattle Surpasses 75.2% of Residents 12+ Beginning Vaccinations, Seattle to Shift to Mobile and Pop-Ups Efforts in West Seattle

Final Day of Operations at West Seattle Vaccination Hub Will Be Wednesday, June 9, 2021. SEATTLE (May 21, 2021) – As Seattle surpasses 75.2% of residents who have begun their vaccinations and demand at West Seattle vaccination hub dramatically declines, Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced that the last day of operations at the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) West Seattle Vaccination Hub will be Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Washington state residents and workers will still have the opportunity to receive either their first or second dose at the hub through June 9. All patients who receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will have the opportunity to schedule their second dose at another City of Seattle site. To-date, the City of Seattle has administered over 210,000 vaccinations since becoming a provider on January 14, and SFD has administered 48,135 at the West Seattle hub since it opened in late February.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

To Create a New Long-Term Testing Strategy, UW Medicine Opens COVID-19 Testing at City of Seattle Rainier Beach and West Seattle Vaccination Hubs

SEATTLE (May 24, 2021) – Mayor Jenny A. Durkan today announced that the City of Seattle and UW Medicine have partnered to create long-term COVID-19 testing availability at the City’s Rainier Beach and West Seattle Vaccination Hubs. UW Medicine has sited COVID-19 testing trailers at each hub, with appointments available immediately. These are self-swab tests where the patient conducts their own COVID-19 test under observation from a health care professional. Results are provided by UW Medicine within 24-48 hours.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

An Update On the City of Seattle’s Return to Office Plan

As the initial epicenter of COVID-19, our city workforce embarked upon a monumental endeavor to serve our community, including many employees who began working remotely full time. Throughout the past year, we have all had to adapt to a new normal as we worked together to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. While many were learning how to do jobs from home, so many of our City workers have been reporting to their worksites daily to deliver essential services to the people who live and work in Seattle. Our City workers have put in an incredible amount of work during an unprecedented year to keep this City running.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

The Seattle Animal Shelter Welcomes New Director

Animal protection and adoption professionals know that social equity plays a role in their work. For example, adoption requirements may eliminate people from marginalized groups if they require home ownership, a fenced yard, or a high fee. Esteban Rodriguez, the new Director of the Seattle Animal Shelter, wants to tackle...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Recycle Right, Not by the Numbers

In Seattle, we ask customers not to use the numbers on packaging to determine if an item is recyclable or not. Here’s why. Have you ever looked at the bottom of a plastic container or packaging and found a small number (usually 1-7) contained in triangle? You wouldn’t be alone if you thought those numbers were some coded way of knowing if an item should or shouldn’t be recycled. The truth is, those numbers have nothing to do with if an item can be recycled or not.
Seattle, WAwedgwoodinseattlehistory.com

Sand Point Way NE: Stores and Stations at NE 97th Street

The establishment of the Naval Air Station at Sand Point in the 1920s caused Sand Point Way NE to become an arterial street. Even though the naval base grew slowly at first, its presence caused northeast Seattle to hope for economic benefits of jobs at the base and commercial growth nearby.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

BIKE MONTH | Celebrating new and soon-to-come protected bike lanes, neighborhood greenways, and safer intersections across the city

Our vision is to make riding a bicycle a safe, comfortable, and integral part of daily life for people of all ages and abilities in Seattle. That’s why our crews are hard at work building new protected bike lanes, neighborhood greenways, safer intersection crossings, and connections to transit – including three new Link Light Rail stations that will open later this year.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Kraemer North America selected to construct final phase of West Seattle High-Rise Bridge repairs

We mark another milestone and remain on schedule to reopen the bridge in 2022. The new contractor is slated to start construction this year. We have selected the construction firm Kraemer North America to complete the final phase of West Seattle High-Rise Bridge repairs. Today’s selection of a contractor marks the latest in a series of on-time milestones in the ongoing effort to safely reopen the bridge on schedule in mid-2022.
Washington StateKUOW

Pandemic blog: Updates for Washington state

This post includes updates about Covid-19 in the Seattle area and Washington state. CovidWa.com: Not an official vaccine finder from the state, but the product of a former Microsoft developer who created a website to more easily find open vaccination appointments. As of Monday, May 17, the Washington State Department...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

AAPI Heritage Month: Sun May Company

In celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, we are hosting a series of profiles and stories to amplify and honor people, businesses, organizations, and projects connected to the history of Seattle’s AAPI community. Stepping into the Sun May Company gift shop is like entering a portal to...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

SDOT celebrates the Asian and Pacific Islander communities! 

The spring month of May is synonymous for Asian Pacific Islander (API) Heritage Month - a time to celebrate the vibrant Asian and Pacific Islander people groups, cultures, and heritage.*    . In celebration of National Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’ll feature in our Roadside Chat series, the rich histories of Asian and Pacific Islanders in the Pacific...
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Information Technology (Seattle IT) celebrates strides on Global Accessibility Awareness Day

Thursday, May 20 marks Global Accessibility Awareness Day, a day set aside annually to get everyone talking, thinking and learning about digital access and inclusion. More than a billion people live every day with disabilities and impairments that inhibit their ability to experience web-based services the way others do. When access is considered in the building and development of websites, everyone is on equal footing.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Center Congratulates Northwest Folklife Festival on its 50th Anniversary

One of Seattle Center’s most extraordinary and enduring community partnerships celebrates a milestone this year, the 50th anniversary of Northwest Folklife Festival. This massive four-day annual event over Memorial Day weekend, typically presenting around 5,000 artists on 25 stages (in non-pandemic times), traditionally serves as the start of summer on the grounds. In 2021, it takes place virtually, May 28-31, on online at https://nwfolklife.org.