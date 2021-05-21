AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Weekly Update – May 15 – 21, 2021

AlertSeattle: COVID-19 Subscribers – This weekly alert provides new and updated information and links to City of Seattle programs and services for residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also contains helpful city, county, state and federal resources.

ATTENTION: If you are 12 or older and live or work in Washington state, you can book your first and second doses today at any of the three City of Seattle fixed vaccination sites. (Minors will require authorization from a parent or legal guardian in the registration process.) Walk-in vaccinations without an appointment are also available.

Schedule Your Vaccination!

SEATTLE NEWS

GOVERNOR’S OFFICE, WA STATE DEPARTMENTS, AND KING COUNTY NEWS

NEW OR UPDATED RESOURCES AND SERVICES

For the full list of resources and services, visit www.seattle.gov/mayor/covid-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine Information

COVID-19 Vaccines are now available to everyone 12 and older. If you are eligible, you can find the nearest vaccine provider at: https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov/.

Everyone who lives, works, or attends school in Washington state can now get vaccinated at Lumen Field Event Center, Rainier Beach, and West Seattle without an appointment.

If you prefer to schedule an appointment for the Lumen Field Event Center and at the Rainier Beach and West Seattle sites, you can use this online form. (Form is in English only.)

Residents can also schedule appointments over the phone for any of the sites by calling the Customer Service Bureau at (206) 684-2489 or (206) 684-CITY, Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. In-language assistance is available over the phone.

Learn more at the City of Seattle COVID-19 vaccination page: seattle.gov/vaccine.

City of Seattle Free COVID-19 Testing

The City of Seattle, King County, and UW Medicine are offering free COVID-19 testing for people who live, work, or regularly visit Seattle. Drive-through and walk-up testing are available. You must first register online or over the phone. While testing is free, if you have medical insurance, please bring your insurance card or proof of insurance. Language interpretation is available. To learn more about these sites, please visit the City of Seattle COVID-19 Free Testing page.

City of Seattle Hygiene, Restroom, and Shower Facilities Map

The City of Seattle has conducted an extensive accounting of every City-funded hygiene resource available. Human Services Department’s hygiene map includes all locations that are open and will be updated weekly.

United Way of King County Get Extra Money for Food Program

The United Way of King County has launched a campaign to ensure that everyone who is eligible for Basic Food, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), is easily able to apply for this benefit, especially immigrant families who may have been too afraid to apply for it because of the policies of previous federal administration. Also, recent changes in federal policies and state regulations have expanded eligibility and benefit levels for thousands of households across the state, including community and technical college students. To access in-language information and to apply, please visit: uwkc.org/need-help/food-help.

Rent Assistance for Tenants from King County

The King County Rental Assistance Program began accepting applications on May 17, 2021. If you are a tenant who needs help paying rent, click here to learn more about the program and apply.

DONATIONS AND VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES