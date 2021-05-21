JC Data Solutions Entering Into A Definitive Merger Agreement

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLocal Limited ("dLocal"), a technology-first payments platform enabling global enterprise merchants to connect with billions of consumers in emerging markets, today announced that it has launched its initial public offering of 29,411,765 Class A common shares pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). dLocal is offering 4,411,765 Class A common shares and the selling shareholders are offering 25,000,000 Class A common shares. The estimated price range for the offering is US$16.00 and US$18.00 per Class A common share. dLocal has applied to list its Class A common shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "DLO." In connection with the offering, the selling shareholders expect to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,411,765 Class A common shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.