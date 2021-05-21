newsbreak-logo
Think LLP Announces Two New Partners

By Think, LLP
 3 days ago
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Think, LLP ("Think") announced today that Christine Bustamante has joined the firm as a Partner. Christine will be leading Think's incentives, site selection and location analysis business. With almost 30 years of experience in both the public and private sectors, Christine joined Think after almost 22 years at KPMG LLP where she had been the national leader of its Global Location and Expansion Services practice. Christine has worked with companies around the country in a variety of industries as they made critical investment decisions on where to locate and expand facilities. She specializes in negotiating tax and non-tax business incentives, as well as financing alternatives, with states and local communities. Christine has also provided economic development services to public sector clients, reviewing competitiveness and tax incentive policies.

