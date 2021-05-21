Judge declares ‘cult mom’ Lori Vallow indigent

An Idaho judge on Friday declared cult mom Lori Daybell as indigent.

District Judge Steven Boyce’s one-sentence order gives no indication why he made it; Vallow’s attorney, Mark Means, told East Idaho News he will continue to represent her in court.

Vallow has been charged with several felonies related to the disappearance of two of her children, Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16. The children disappearance in the fall 2019, and their bodies were found on Vallow’s husband’s property in June 2020, as CrimeOnline previously reported.

Vallow was arrested in Hawaii and extradited back to Idaho in March 2020 after she and husband Chad Daybell stopped cooperating with the police search for the children and fled. She was initially charged with disobeying a court order to produce the children.

After the children’s bodies were found, Daybell was arrested and charged with similar felonies related to their disappearance. Both Vallow and Daybell have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The couple is also under investigation for the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, who died in October 2019, not long after investigators believe the children were killed.

Neither has been charged with the children’s deaths.

A status conference on the case is scheduled for June 9.

