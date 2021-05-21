newsbreak-logo
Longmont man gets two year probation following road-rage incident

By Annie Mehl
Daily Camera
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Longmont man who hit another man with his truck and then rammed the man’s vehicle in 2019 was sentenced to two years of probation Friday. Eric McDonald, 51, pleaded guilty in March to one count of second-degree assault causing injury with a deadly weapon. On Friday, Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra sentenced McDonald to two years probation in addition to 100 hours of public service, attendance to a road rage class and payment of restitution.

