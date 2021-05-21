UW-Whitewater names Ryan Callahan as Director of Athletics

One of Wisconsin football’s first 2021 commits, Verona native Jackson Acker has been a star on the football field and on the track in high school. After a tremendous 2021 spring football season, Acker has taken to the track. The future Badger set a personal record this week in the 100 meter dash, and set a top-five time in the history of Verona High School. Acker ran a 10.8 in a meet against Madison La Follete, giving him the 5th-fastest time in school history according to Verona athletics: