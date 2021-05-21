UW-Whitewater names Ryan Callahan as Director of Athletics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Friday UW-Whitewater announced current interim athletic director, Ryan Callahan will be the Warhawks next Director of Athletics. Callahan has served as interim AD since May of 2019. Before then Callahan was an assistant director from 2017 to 2019. A UWW alum, Callahan played baseball at UW-Whitewater from 2004 to 2008 before spending four seasons in the San Francisco Giants and Minnesota Twins organizations.www.nbc15.com