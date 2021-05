Several Beaches still closed to razor clam digging- Northern Oregon Coast – 05/13/21. The Oregon State Police and other local law enforcement are taking enforcement action against unauthorized razor clamming along the Northern Oregon Coast particularly in the popular Clatsop Beach area. Razor clamming remains closed from the north jetty of the Siuslaw River to the Columbia River (including inside the Columbia River) due to high domoic acid levels. This is basically the coastline from Florence to Astoria. Mussel, bay clam, and crab harvesting remain open along the entire Oregon coast. Coastal scallops are not affected by biotoxin closures when only the adductor muscle is eaten. ODA does not recommend eating whole scallops. Commercial shellfish products remain safe for consumers.