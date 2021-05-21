San Jose Earthquakes legend Chris Wondolowski has been guiding Cade Cowell, 17, for years; now the teen is shining in MLS
The first time Chris Wondolowski met Cade Cowell, the San Jose Earthquakes legend wasn't in a good place. It was 2018, and the Quakes were in the midst of a wretched season in which they would finish dead last in MLS. Wondolowski wasn't in the starting lineup either. So when he was put with the reserves in a team scrimmage, including a smattering of academy kids he assumed were heading to college, he wasn't surprised. He soon noticed Cowell "absolutely destroying" Joel Qwiberg, one of the team's left-backs, but the player's crosses were way off, consistently missing Wondolowski in the box.www.chatsports.com