San Jose Earthquakes legend Chris Wondolowski has been guiding Cade Cowell, 17, for years; now the teen is shining in MLS

The San Jose Earthquakes have won three games in a row and if you’re not a hardcore fan of the team, you may wonder why or how. But one of the constants in the Matias Almeyda era has been the collective ethos on the roster and the belief in themselves and each other. And that was on no better display than in Friday’s 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake in Utah, in which the Quakes conceded a golazo just before halftime and looked like they just didn’t have it on the night, before Almeyda made game-changing substitutions again and one of them, Chris Wondolowski, scored two goals to win the game.