The province should make capital funding available to not-for-profit LTC operators so they can open LTC homes, says a report written by nine policy experts. Licenses for more than 30,000 LTC beds in Ontario are set to expire in 2025 and 15,000 new beds are in the works, said Investing in Care, Not Profit, which calls on Queen’s Park to develop of the 30,000 new beds as non-profit spaces.