On May 17, Rocket Punch held a showcase for the release of their single album “Ring Ring.”. “Ring Ring” is a song that combines the synth wave genre with the synth pop style of the 1980s. Asked about trying the “new-tro” (new + retro) genre for the first time, Yeonhee said, “I think that the genre itself is special. It’s not a genre that’s common among idol groups. I think that of all the idol groups making comebacks this month, we’re the only ones doing the ‘new-tro’ genre. I think that the genre is a strong point for us, as it brings back the nostalgic and relatable vibes from the past.”