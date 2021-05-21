newsbreak-logo
Of Counterfactuals and Hypotheticals

Cover picture for the articleAs humans, we always tend to create hypothetical scenarios in our head. We usually measure the impact of any decision by comparing it with an imaginary timeline where an opposite decision was made. Hence, it was not long before policymakers started to measure the performance of policy interventions by coming up with several “What if?” scenarios. One such technique that works by creating such a counterfactual scenario to estimate the effect of policy interventions is the Synthetic Control Method (SCM). Developed by Abadie and Gardeazabal, the Journal of Economic Perspectives described it as “arguably the most important innovation in the policy evaluation literature in the last 15 years”.

