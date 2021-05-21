27% of Americans regret their quarantine DIY project, study finds

What you've heard is true: People are going back to the office. After over a year of remote work for many of us with desk jobs, some offices are opening up to in-person work again. You know what that means? You can no longer control your work environment as much as you did when, say, you built your home office. Maybe you carved out a sense of real and dedicated workspace at home, complete with a lumbar-supporting office chair. Maybe you live in a 600-square-foot apartment and MacGyver'd a "home office" out of a side table and a folding chair. Either way, the past year transformed our sense of offices, and now that we might be going back to IRL, straight-up office offices, it can help to bring a bit of home into the workplace. One way to do that? Plants, my friend.