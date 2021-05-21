newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

2 dead after car crashes into parked vehicles, Montgomery County officials say

By Kristen Schneider
WJLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 91-year-old and a 78-year-old are dead after Montgomery County authorities say a car crashed into multiple parked cars Friday evening. Officials said the crash happened on Park Vista Drive near Hatteras Way and Running Ridge Lane, pinning and trapping three people inside the car. Investigators said a Toyota Camry heading toward Hatteras Drive went left of center and hit the cars, bursting into flames.

www.wjla.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Accidents
City
Accident, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Local
Maryland Cars
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Accidents
City
Leisure World, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Crashes#Vehicles#The Cars#Police Cars#County Police#Dead Center#Multiple Parked Cars#Driving#Investigators#Ridge Lane#Flames#Md#Hatteras Drive#Ross#Running#Hatteras Way#Luise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Wheaton, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Suspect Charged for Armed Robbery of AT&T Store in Wheaton, Montgomery County Police Say

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Major Crimes Division have charged Anthony Carlos Thomas, Jr., age 18, of the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue in Northeast, Washington, D.C., with armed robbery offenses related to the May 4 armed robbery of an AT&T store located in Wheaton. On May 7, Thomas Jr. was arrested by officers from the Laurel Police Department after Thomas Jr. committed a similar robbery at an AT&T store in Laurel.
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Suspects Charged with Stealing Over $10K Worth of Merchandise from Home Improvement Stores, Montgomery County Police Say

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigations Unit have charged Marvin Randall Carnes, age 50, of the 4900 block of Blackfoot Road in College Park and Dorian Terrance Coley, age 35, of the 6400 block of 16th Street in Northwest, Washington, D.C., with multiple counts of theft-related offenses. Carnes and Coley stole over $10,000 worth of copper wire and tools from Home Depot stores in Montgomery County and later pawned the stolen merchandise.
Potomac, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Dog dies in Potomac house fire

A house fire in Potomac killed a dog and seriously injured a person Monday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County Fire & Rescue official. Firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Kersey Lane for a report of a fire in the basement around 4:45 p.m. on Monday, Pete Piringer told Bethesda Beat. He was not sure of the cause.
Montgomery County, MDkjan.com

Oakland man arrested in Montgomery County

A traffic stop at around 1:50-p.m. Sunday, in Montgomery County, resulted in the arrest of a man from Oakland. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports 35-year-old Corey Andrew Stephens was taken into custody at Highway 148 & 130th Street, for Driving While Barred. His bond was set at $2,000.
Montgomery County, MDmocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight

Montgomery County Police to Hold Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight. Montgomery County Police will be holding a sobriety checkpoint tonight in an effort to reduce impaired-driving. Montgomery County Police do not disclose the location of checkpoints in advance. Yesterday MCPD announced that there will be a blood drive on June 6th in...
Bethesda, MDbethesdamagazine.com

Man seriously injured after being hit by train at White Flint station

A man was seriously injured after he was hit by a Metro Red Line train at the White Flint station Friday afternoon, according to a spokeswoman for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority. Based on video footage from the station, it appeared the man “intentionally placed himself in the path...
Montgomery County, MDrexweyler.com

VIDEO: Car in flames after hand sanitizer and cigarette were used

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A car burst into flames Thursday afternoon in Maryland after a driver used hand sanitizer while smoking a cigarette, officials said. According to officials, the fire happened just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Federal Plaza Shopping Center parking lot in Rockville. Montgomery County Fire Department...
Montgomery County, MDmocoshow.com

Montgomery County Police Vehicle Auction on May 22nd

Montgomery County Police Vehicle Auction on May 22nd. The Montgomery County Department of Police Vehicle Recovery Section will be holding their next vehicle auction on Saturday, May 22nd at 9AM. The auction is for abandoned and seized vehicles. You can view a full list of vehicles here. Due to the...
Montgomery County, MDWashington Post

Man struck by Metro train in Montgomery County

A man suffered serious injuries after being struck by a Metro train Friday afternoon in Maryland. Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire Department, said the man became pinned beneath the train about 1 p.m. at the White Flint station in the 5500 block of Marinelli Road. He was extricated with serious injuries, officials said.
Montgomery County, MDWJLA

I-Team discovers Metro employees parking for free with invalid disabled parking placards

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Wouldn’t it be nice to park your car for free? That’s something many of us think of when we roll up to a parking meter in the DMV. Well, some Metro employees in Montgomery County have figured out a way to get free parking, and they’re using invalid disabled parking placards to do it. That’s what the 7News I-Team uncovered after a two-month investigation looking at Metro workers who park outside a bus garage in Bethesda, Maryland.
Montgomery County, MDmarylandmatters.org

Montgomery County Warns Residents That Rat Infestations Could Follow Brood X Cicadas

As if being invaded by cicadas wasn’t enough, Montgomery County is now warning residents that a wave of rats could follow in the wake of the onslaught of bugs. County health officials warned that once the cicadas begin to die off, rats that had become accustomed to the readily available food source may start looking around for other things to eat, and that could bring them into residents’ homes and properties.
Germantown, MDmymcmedia.org

Police Continue to Investigate 2020 Germantown Homicide Case

Montgomery County Police continue to investigate the homicide of a Washington, D.C. man that happened in Germantown early last year. 28-year-old Dwayne Anthony Stanley Jr. was found unresponsive on a sidewalk on Great Seneca Highway between Grotto Lane and Grey Eagle Court back in Feb. of 2020. Responding officers reported...
Montgomery County, MDmocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Kentlands 7-Eleven Armed Robbery; Surveillance Photos Released

Detectives Investigate Kentlands 7-Eleven Armed Robbery; Surveillance Photos Released. Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) – Major Crimes Division continue to investigate the May 8 armed robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store in the Kentlands. Today, investigators are releasing surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Montgomery County, MDrockvillenights.com

Gas shortages, lines persist in Montgomery County

Despite the efforts of officials at all levels of government to downplay the Colonial Pipeline crisis, many gas stations across Montgomery County were still out of fuel yesterday, while others hosted lines of vehicles stretching out onto the roadways. Some stations switched their digital price signs to all zeros. Gas...
Montgomery County, MDmymcmedia.org

County Announces Electric Bus Charging Project in Brookville

Montgomery County has entered into an agreement to construct an integrated microgrid and electric bus charging project at the Brookville Bus Depot in Silver Spring. The project is designed to enable at least 44 Ride On buses to move from diesel to electric power. Executive Marc Elrich announced Wednesday that...