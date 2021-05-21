2 dead after car crashes into parked vehicles, Montgomery County officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 91-year-old and a 78-year-old are dead after Montgomery County authorities say a car crashed into multiple parked cars Friday evening. Officials said the crash happened on Park Vista Drive near Hatteras Way and Running Ridge Lane, pinning and trapping three people inside the car. Investigators said a Toyota Camry heading toward Hatteras Drive went left of center and hit the cars, bursting into flames.www.wjla.com