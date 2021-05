I had an interesting discussion with an aide from an New York State Assembly Agriculture Committee member on the ban puppy mills in pet stores bill A4283. She stated that the bill was referred to Codes because it involved a “penalty.” She added, one of the concerns was who is liable for the rescue animals brought into those pet shops that would allow rescues once the bill is passed — are they all vaccinated and disease free, etc. — because there are some “bad” rescues out there.” I pointed out that puppy mills are not known for vaccinated, disease-free animals that are presently in the 70 pet shops.