It was back to normal Saturday for the opening of the Cal Ripken League at the Cooper County Baseball Association ballfield. With six teams in Minor and six in Major, COCOBA President Michael Watts said the 2020 season was a very trying time for everybody. But with the addition of Pilot Grove and Fayette in Minor, Watts said this is the first out of town teams to join the Boonville league since the very first year in 1953.