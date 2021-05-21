newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Star Trek Enterprise: Season 3 really is the best season of the series

By Chad Porto
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Xindi helped raise the profile of Star Trek: Enterprise in season three. Everyone will have their own opinion as to why a season of Star Trek is or isn’t the best. Star Trek: Enterprise may not have the same fanbase as The Next Generation or Deep Space Nine, but that doesn’t mean fans don’t debate what season they believe is the best.

redshirtsalwaysdie.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#North And South America#Space Exploration#Star Trek Enterprise#Vulcans#Klingons#Denobulans#Fantastic Episodes#Seasons#Earth#Deep Space#Sickbay#Aliens#Proving Ground#Humanity#Tone#Debate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Rumor: Star Trek Enterprsie characters may return to the universe

A new rumor has certain cast members of Star Trek: Enterprise returning. Cue the “It’s been a long road…” jokes now. A new rumor from Giant Freaking Robot is claiming that several members of the original Enterprise of Star Trek: Enterprise fame will be returning to the new set of shows. The website credits a reliable source that has helped them break news in the past, so take it for what’s its worth. They clearly trust their source.
TV Seriesphilsportsnews.com

Rick And Morty Season 5: Here Is Everything That Fans Should Know

Rick and Morty’s most up-to-date adventure takes them somewhere truly dreadful: a recreation of the classic Star Trek episode” Spock’s Brain”. Rick and Morty have travelled into strange new worlds before, but their most recent effort requires them to some truly dark area: a pastiche of a few of the worst Star Trek episodes ever produced.
TV & Videosslickdeals.net

Star Trek: The Original Series - The Complete TV Series on Blu-ray for $59.36

Amazon [amazon.com] has Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series on blu-ray (no digital) on sale for $59.36. The great adventure of all time begins with Star Trek, the incredible story of a young maiden voyage onboard advanced starship: the U.S.S. Enterprise. On a journey filled with action, comedy and cosmic peril, the new recruits must find a way to stop an evil being whose mission of vengeance threatens all of mankind. The fate of the galaxy rests in the hands of bitter rivals. One, James Kirk (Chris Pine), is a delinquent, thrill-seeking Iowa farm boy. The other, Spock (Zachary Quinto), was raised in a logic-based society that rejects all emotion. As fiery instinct clashes with calm reason, their unlikely but powerful partnership is the only thing capable of leading their crew through unimaginable danger, boldly going where no one has gone before.
TV SeriesHenry County Daily Herald

Podcasts to Listen To: Trek Geeks and the best Star Trek podcasts

He original TV series lasted only 79 episodes, but "Star Trek" has influenced our culture for decades. Since its debut in 1966, "Star Trek" has inspired millions of people around the world, from scientists to "Trekkies." Now its own subculture, fans of the science-fiction series have produced an abundance of material, such as fanzines, art and songs. Whether you're are a full-fledged Trekkie, are curious to learn Klingon or are new to the show, here are some "Star Trek" podcasts to listen to.
TV SeriesPosted by
Space.com

Beam up our breakdown of the 'Star Trek: Discovery' season 4 and 'Lower Decks' season 2 teaser trailers

The Paramount+ streaming platform's First Contact Day last month was a non-stop, thrill-a-minute "Star Trek" spectacle, a veritable piñata packed with news and nostalgia that certainly gave us a lot to absorb and unpack. In addition to season two of "Star Trek: Picard," we got tantalizing glimpses of season 4 of "Star Trek: Discovery" and the sophomore season of the animated comedy "Star Trek: Lower Decks," to boot!
TV Seriestrekmovie.com

Review: ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season One On Blu-ray Keeps Us Amused

The adult animated Star Trek comedy arrives on home video today. For me, the debut of Lower Decks was almost as highly anticipated as the first season of Star Trek: Picard. Creator Mike McMahan was obviously a big TNG fan, having created the excellent and hilarious TNG Season 8 Twitter account, so many of us at TrekMovie were keen to see his take on a TNG-era show.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek Voyager: Robert Beltran was no fan of “The Killing Game”

Robert Beltran felt Germans were unfairly represented in “The Killing Game”. Star Trek: Voyager was a great show, but not every episode is going to be beloved by every person. Enter Robert Beltran, the man who brought Chakotay to life on the series. He’s often outspoken, especially about the issues he had with the series that made him a household name. One of his big criticisms came in the form of the season four episode, “The Killing Game”.
TV SeriesKTVB

Remembering ‘Star Trek: Voyager,’ 20 Years After the Series Ended

Star Trek: Voyagerended 20 years ago, which made it the franchise’s third consecutive series to run for seven seasons, following The Next Generation and Deep Space Nine. When the show came to a close, it marked the beginning of the end for a special era in Gene Roddenberry’s universe, which had flourished with the one-hour sci-fi dramas led by Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks). Upon its debut in 1995, Voyager’s mission was to continue this success by introducing Captain Kathyrn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), Star Trek’s first series with a female lead actor.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Relive another time on Jeopardy! when Star Trek: Voyager was featured

Relieve a time when Star Trek: Voyager was a category on Jeopardy!. The good folks at Jeopardy! weren’t done after they had questions surrounding Star Trek: Deep Space Nine back in 1994. No, sir. Five years later, they ran it back again with the cast of Voyager. Cast members Tim Russ, Ethan Phillips, and Rober Picardo appeared for three different questions involving the show; giving the Voyager questions a bit of a different twist from the time they had Deep Space Nine questions.
TV SeriesWinter is Coming

When is Star Trek: Picard season 2 coming?

If not for the pandemic, Star Trek: Picard season 2 could have been ready to air this spring. If all goes according to plan, it looks like the second season will arrive before the end of 2021. Despite the delay, this could end up being good news for fans in the long run.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

How Star Trek: Next Generation’s “The Chase” Changed Canon Forever

What do space heists and archaeology have in common? The answer is one of the most important and bizarrely under-appreciated episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation: Season 6 banger, “The Chase.” Written by future Battlestar Galactica showrunner Ronald D. Moore and Joe Menosky, and directed by Jonathan Frakes, “The Chase” is a perfect example of a late-era TNG episode insofar as the characters all feel super-cozy, and the story has a subtle intensity without resorting to a ton of explosions or violence. At the same time, “The Chase” also offered a Watsonian answer to a question with a seemingly very obvious Doyle-ist answer: Why do Star Trek aliens look the way they do? In “The Chase,” we learn all about the rules of Trek aliens, and along the way, the TNG lore is expanded in other big ways, too.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek: Voyager and it’s finale should’ve had a bit more to it

Star Trek: Voyager ended 20 years ago today. Today is the 20th anniversary of Star Trek: Voyager ending. A series that saw the small and agile starship Voyager sent into the Delta Quadrant with two sets of crew, forced to survive and thrive with one another and find a way home. It was a brilliant series that is only recently finding its legs among fans as the epic franchise that it was.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

‘Star Trek Voyager’ Ended 20 Years Ago: See Fans’ Favorite Episodes

Captain Kathryn Janeway completed her mission and brought her crew home 20 years ago when Star Trek: Voyager ended its seven-season run on May 23, 2001. Now that the UPN series has been off the air for two decades, we’re taking another look at the ten episodes fans loved the most—as identified by ShowSkimmer—along with some IMDb reviews singing those episodes’ praises.