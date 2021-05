Turkish Airlines has launched its first flights to and from its 10th U.S. gateway, Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR). The first flight from Istanbul Airport (IST) took off on May 21, 2021, and passengers arriving at Newark were greeted with Turkish baklava, a white tulip (a symbol and national flower of Turkey), and a red rose (to honor the Garden State). Departing passengers also received baklava and flowers for the first Turkish Airlines flight that departed from Newark on May. 22, 2021.