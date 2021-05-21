Is Real Time with Bill Maher new tonight, May 21?
Real Time with Bill Maher took a rare night off last week following Bill Maher’s COVID-19 diagnosis. What should fans expect to see tonight on HBO?. Despite being fully vaccinated, Maher tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the days leading up to the May 14 show. The late night host reported no symptoms and appeared to be in good spirits on Twitter. His only regret was the end of his streak of never missing an episode dating back to his Politically Incorrect days.lastnighton.com