London Heathrow’s Arrival Color Scheme Woes
MIAMI – London Heathrow Airport (LHR) is facing social distancing issues linked to the three-color scheme that defines how epidemically dangerous origin countries are. With the easing of travel restriction in force since Monday, May 17, problems arose from the cohabitation of passengers arriving from red, amber, or green labeled countries – the colors that define the level of the spread of COVID-19 and of possible contamination – whose citizens are all stuck in the same arrival terminal space, sometimes for hours, as they wait to be cleared by border authorities.airwaysmag.com