London Heathrow’s Arrival Color Scheme Woes

As everyone knows from yesterday’s post (or the many, many news reports), JetBlue announced its long-expected service to London last week. There is a lot to unpack here, and fortunately I was able to get on the phone with Scott Laurence, JetBlue’s Head of Revenue and Planning, to try to get a better understanding of just what’s going on. In short, JetBlue has gotten its nose under the Heathrow tent, but it’s not guaranteed that it can stay. Gatwick is more certain, at least, and it will be a part of JetBlue’s London strategy for a long time. Stansted? Well, that remains to be seen.