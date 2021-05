Technical co-founder of Printify, a print on demand network to help merchants make more money in a simple and easy way. While it's an old maxim that business environments are constantly changing, few predicted the level of transition that unfurled in 2020. But somewhat unexpectedly, the pandemic also served as an opportunity in a certain sense. At my organization, for example, our leadership team ceased all current objectives to combat the impending uncertainty — allocating that focus toward identifying problems and posing solutions.