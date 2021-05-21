Five reasons why Kyler Murray will win the MVP this year

Kyler Murray is the best chance the Arizona Cardinals have at winning their first-ever MVP award. It’s frustrating for the Arizona Cardinals who’ve been around since 1898 that they’ve never had a league MVP. Kurt Warner and Carson Palmer are the two who have arguably been the closest the Cardinals have gotten. Technically, the only MVP that’s been around the team since the turn of the Millenia was Larry Fitzgerald’s Pro Bowl MVP in 2008. Murray was actually part of the conversation for quite some time last season, and if it wasn’t for Russell Wilson’s uncharacteristic hot start, It would’ve been Murray alone in the spotlight for the first half of the season.