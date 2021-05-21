newsbreak-logo
State Record: Pimlico’s Rainbow 6 Carryover Grows To $625,866 For Saturday Card

By Maryland Jockey Club Press Office
paulickreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter going unsolved Friday, the Maryland state record carryover jackpot in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 reached $625,866.27 for Saturday's nine-race program at Pimlico Race Course. No horses were live to take down the jackpot heading into Friday's ninth-race finale. A total of $85,485 was bet into the popular multi-race wager, which began with a carryover of $598,522.24 from Thursday. Multiple tickets with all six winners were each worth $1,000.38.

www.paulickreport.com
