Justify’s Half-Brother Stage Raider Could Target Dwyer

By Paulick Report Staff
paulickreport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustify's 3-year-old half-brother Stage Raider, a colt sired by Pioneerof the Nile, posted a workmanlike victory in an allowance race on Friday, May 14 at Belmont Park. He won the one-mile contest by three lengths in a final time of 1:38.22. It was the second win from three starts for...

8th-Belmont, $89,240, Alw (NW1$X), Opt. Clm ($80,000), 5-14, 3yo, 1m, 1:38.22, ft, 3 lengths. STAGE RAIDER (c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Stage Magic {Broodmare of the Year, GSP, $133,981}, by Ghostzapper) would have given those who backed him into 1-20 favoritism a bit of a scare in upper stretch, but he rallied through a tight spot at the fence to clear his first allowance condition Friday at Belmont. The half-brother to Triple Crown winner Justify (Scat Daddy, Horse of the Year, Ch. 3yo Colt, MGISW, $3,798,000); and to The Lieutenant (Street Sense), GSW, $345,882, was popped away from the stalls by Eric Cancel, but then was eased back and rated along from fourth. A joint-last passing halfway, the Gunther homebred was slipped a bit of rein at the three-eighths and was just off the leaders' heels nearing the stretch. Though there appeared to be an option to ease back and around pacesetting Purple Hearted (Normandy Invasion) with a furlong and a half to travel, Cancel gambled up the paint, and though it took a few strides, Stage Raider hit the gap and kicked home to score by three lengths. A $950,000 buyback out of the 2019 Keeneland September sale, Stage Raider was a distant second to 'TDN Rising Star' Prevalence (Medaglia d'Oro) in a seven-furlong Gulfstream maiden Jan. 23 before earning the 'Rising Star' nod for a 10 3/4-length defeat of Harvard (Pioneerof the Nile) in the Keeneland slop Apr. 10. The latter, a full-brother to champion Classic Empire, returned to graduate easily at Indiana Grand May 13. Stage Magic, a Grade III-placed daughter of GI CCA Oaks third-place getter Magical Illusion (Pulpit), is the dam of a yearling filly by Curlin and was most recently bred back to thatstallion. Sales history: $950,000 RNA Ylg '19 KEESEP. Lifetime Record: 3-2-1-0, $106,170. Click for the Equibase.com chart or VIDEO, sponsored by TVG.
Flurry Racing Stables and David Flannigan's Burrow emerged as the winner in a field of blue-blooded maidens in the fifth race at Churchill Downs May 16. The 3-year-old son of Candy Ride was making his third career start, coming off a runner-up debut effort last October at Keeneland and a fifth-place finish in a November maiden special weight at Churchill.
ELMONT, N.Y. – Hard Love proved stakes capabilities in his 2021 debut and will attempt to display his talent once more against eight others in Saturday's eighth running of the Grade 2, $200,000 Pennine Ridge, a nine-furlong test for 3-year-olds over the inner turf at Belmont Park.
David Clough previews Sunday's action in the UK and Ireland with the best bet running at Nottingham. Mustarrid can make a fruitful return to his happy hunting ground in the racingtv.com Handicap at Nottingham. Ian Williams' seven-year-old is making his third visit to the Midlands track, defending a 100 per cent record there.
5th-$61,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.980, 49.570, 1:14.360, 1:26.370, 00.000, 1:37.760. Trainer: Doug O'Neill.
With Medina Spirit coming up short in the Preakness last Saturday, there's no chance for a Triple Crown this year, but Team Tuley continues to look for value from coast to coast.
B:La Ciega LLC & Tale Of The Cat Syndicate (KY) O:Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc. and Ten Strike Racing. Sire: Tale of the Cat , Dark Bay or Brown, 1994. Lifetime: 1304 yearlings sold, median $63,018. Broodmare Sire: Eskendereya, Chestnut, 2007.
1st-$42,000, Starters Allowance, 4-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.320, 45.500, 57.300, 00.000, 00.000, 1:09.080.
Racing Spotlight is a weekly series that highlights a horse, jockey, and trainer with insightful information to help our players be informed. This week, we highlight Frank's Rockette, a filly with a 13-7-5-0 record who returns to graded stakes action Saturday; John Velazquez, who continues his dominance in several categories; and Mike Maker, who renews his turf success.
American Pharoah – Shell House (IRE) B:ORPENDALE/CHELSTON/WYNATT (KY) O:Double L Racing and Baffert, Natalie J. Sire: American Pharoah , Bay, 2012. Lifetime: 305 yearlings sold, median $190,000. Broodmare Sire: Galileo (IRE) , Bay, 1998.
Best bet: CLASSIC COLORS (8) Best value: WRITER'S REGRET (7) FIRST: It's about time the powers that be make these all-first-time starter, 2-year-old races, non-betting events.
C Z Rocket leads the field for next Monday's Steve Sexton Mile (G3) at Lone Star Park. The 7-year-old City Zip gelding, trained by Peter Miller, comes into the race having won seven of his last eight races, including the Count Fleet Sprint Handicap (G3) last time out at Oaklawn.
1 Empress Josephine (IRE) Galileo (IRE) – Lillie Langtry (IRE) O:MRS JOHN MAGNIER & MICHAEL TABOR & DERRICK SMITH. Sire: Galileo (IRE) , Bay, 1998. Lifetime: 1043 yearlings sold, median $227,759. Broodmare Sire: Danehill Dancer (IRE), Bay, 1993.
John and Diane Fradkin's Grade 1 Preakness Stakes winner Rombauer has retained the No. 1 ranking in the latest National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top Three-Year-Old Poll over last year's 2-year-old champion and Kentucky Derby fourth-place finisher Essential Quality.
Memorial Day weekend at Santa Anita could remind Richard Mandella of a Breeders' Cup in miniature. The Hall of Fame trainer, winner of nine Breeders' Cup races including four of the eight at Santa Anita on Oct. 25, 2003, has 11 nominations to stakes races this holiday weekend starting this Saturday through Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.